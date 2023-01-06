Piqué and his girlfriend spent the holidays with his parents.

Clara Chía looks very comfortable with her “in-laws”.

What will Shakira think? Shakira and Piqué ended their relationship in 2022 after the former footballer confessed that he had been unfaithful to the Hispanic singer. After much controversy, the two have finalized their split and Piqué went public with his new romance with Clara Chía Martí. Despite the fact that the former defender of the Barcelona club has distanced himself from social media, he continues to be in the eye of the storm due to his alleged infidelity. He and Clara Chía have been harshly criticized. Piqué’s girlfriend spends time with his parents Recently, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía were caught in what could be an uncomfortable situation for Shakira. They were seen enjoying a pleasant day with the Spaniard’s parents and the four of them looked very happy. The photos on social media show that Clara Chía has a very friendly relationship with her boyfriend’s family. They all appear to be having a great time together.

A family outing with Piqué's girlfriend According Hola, the controversial couple traveled to the Cerdanya region to spend Christmas with his family. However, it wasn't until now that we were able to see how Clara seems so comfortable with Piqué's parents. The 23-year-old can be seen smiling with Joan Piqué and Monserrat Bernabéu, parents of the former Spanish national team footballer. It is worth mentioning that Shakira has not had a good start to the year, since supposedly her chef recently abandoned her to go to work for her ex.

Already part of the family? In the photographs you can see Piqué and his parents spending time with Clara Chía, who looks very cheerful with Mrs. Monserrat. The pictures show that they are having a good time walking their dogs on a sunny afternoon. While the young woman enjoyed a cozy chat with her "mother-in-law", Shakira's ex walked with his father and they are seen hugging each other. Other photos showed that Piqué's maternal grandparents, Montserrat and Amador Bernabéu, were also with them.

"Your husband's family is not your family" On Suelta la Sopa's official Instagram, they shared the photos and internet users immediately offered their opinions: "It is obvious if my son is happy I am not going to make life impossible for the woman, he is already an adult and he knows how to make decisions for himself," said an internet user. "Your husband's family is not your family. Because when you get divorced they still are the family of the other." "The one who had to love her was Piqué her husband, from then on nothing surprises." "A mother is where her son is happy supporting him." "As always the mothers-in-law screwing up protecting unfaithful children and then they cry when they don't let them see the grandchildren."