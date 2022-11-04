Chyno Miranda has left the clinic where he was hospitalized in Venezuela

Chyno Miranda is reported to have left the clinic he was being held.

The Venezuelan singer is transferred to a private clinic.

Chyno’s family says the rehab center was not treating him properly.

Last June it was announced that Venezuelan singer Chyyno Miranda was being held in a rehabilitation center after suffering severe complications in his physical and emotional health after a bout with Covid. It now seems that Chyno has improved.

We well know that social networks give everyone a lot to talk about — especially when it comes to celebrities. A video recently began to circulate that allegedly shows Chyno Miranda has recovered enough to be moved to a private clinic.

What is Chyno Miranda’s condition?

“He is being held in a rehabilitation center in Caracas, where he is being treated both physically in the motor and neurological part, as well as psychologically. Every Wednesday he has communication with a very small group of friends, among them one of the organizers (of the event #TodosSomosChyno), Jefferson, who is a childhood friend,” revealed a source.

After that, rumors began to circulate that Chyno had died due to his notable absence from social media. This was denied by his manager and one of his cousins, who both stated that he was hospitalized in his native Venezuela.