Chyno Miranda has left the clinic where he was hospitalized in Venezuela

Chyno Miranda has left the clinic where he was hospitalized in Venezuela

By 
  • Chyno Miranda is reported to have left the clinic he was being held.
  • The Venezuelan singer is transferred to a private clinic.
  • Chyno’s family says the rehab center was not treating him properly.

Last June it was announced that Venezuelan singer Chyyno Miranda was being held in a rehabilitation center after suffering severe complications in his physical and emotional health after a bout with Covid. It now seems that Chyno has improved.

We well know that social networks give everyone a lot to talk about — especially when it comes to celebrities. A video recently began to circulate that allegedly shows Chyno Miranda has recovered enough to be moved to a private clinic.

What is Chyno Miranda’s condition?

Chyno Miranda left clinic
Photo: Instagram

“He is being held in a rehabilitation center in Caracas, where he is being treated both physically in the motor and neurological part, as well as psychologically. Every Wednesday he has communication with a very small group of friends, among them one of the organizers (of the event #TodosSomosChyno), Jefferson, who is a childhood friend,” revealed a source.

After that, rumors began to circulate that Chyno had died due to his notable absence from social media. This was denied by his manager and one of his cousins, who both stated that he was hospitalized in his native Venezuela. Filed Under: Chyno Miranda left clinic

It’s said Chyno Miranda left the clinic where he was hospitalized

Chyno Miranda left clinic
Photo: Instagram

Now an Instagram reel has begun to circulate where people say that the Niña Bonita singer had already left the clinic where he was hospitalized. Allegedly his physical and emotional health have improved after suffering terrible long Covid-19 symptoms.

The video was shared on Instagram with the following description: “We made it!! @chynomiranda Released from Hell of The Terror Clinic!! He was transferred to a better place, cousin Yarubai, his former tutor, must go to prison!” Filed Under: Chyno Miranda left clinic

Video of Chyno Miranda leaving the hospital

Chyno Miranda left clinic
Photo: Instagram

In this video, Jesús Miranda can be seen approaching the exit door of the rehabilitation center where he was, surrounded by doctors who and his relatives.

It should be noted that this does not mean that Chyno Miranda is going back home because, according to the information in the video, he was transferred to a private clinic after a civil court conducted an inspection to verify that the Venezuelan singer was being held in bad conditions. Filed Under: Chyno Miranda left clinic

Internet users reacted to the video of Chyno Miranda

Internet users reacted to the video showing the transfer of the Venezuelan singer
Photo: Instagram

As expected, internet users were quick to comment as hundreds of rumors surrounding the Venezuelan artist were cleared up, the most recent was about his supposed death. “That boy had some witchcraft done to him. That’s pretty weird! God free him and save him from all evil!”

“The Truth Always.” “How good, I hope he recovers.” “They were always right, I hope the cousin goes to jail.” “God allow Chyno to recover and have a healthy life again,” some commented. The video was posted by journalist Javier Ceriani, SEE THE VIDEO HERE. With information from El Diario NY, People en Español Y La Vibra. Filed Under: Chyno Miranda left clinic

Celebrities
Entertainment
