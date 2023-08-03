Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Mystery » The fearsome Chupacabra in episode 8 of La Huella OVNI

The fearsome Chupacabra in episode 8 of La Huella OVNI

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Shutterstock
  • We are pleased to present the topics of episode 8 of La Huella OVNI.
  • Could the chupacabra be part of the extraterrestrial phenomenon?
  • What is the Zone of Silence in Mexico?

In this eighth episode, we continue to collect UFO-related questions for future shows.

Néstor, alias «The Night Watch,» asks about the possible relationship of the chupacabra with aliens.

The chupacabra has been a recurring myth in popular culture, the subject of much speculation and sightings.

We remind you that you can listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.

Listen to Podcast «La Huella OVNI» click here

La Huella OVNI promo

Some believe that the chupacabra could be a cryptid, an animal unknown to science.

On the other hand, the livestock mutilation associated with this being has led to the possibility of extraterrestrial intervention being considered.

Is this being a creation of a secret cult, a failed experiment, or a being from another world? The questions are many, and the answers are few.

Unexplainable phenomena like the chupacabra challenge us to keep seeking answers and not settle for simple explanations.

What is the Zone of Silence?

static
Shutterstock

On the other hand, we mention the «Zone of Silence» in Mexico, a place surrounded by myths and legends.

It is said that in this desert, radio signals disappear, compasses go crazy, and technology fails.

It is a territory that has aroused the curiosity of researchers and enthusiasts of the UFO phenomenon, as sightings and unexplainable events have been reported in the area.

Although not specifically a UFO topic, its aura of mystery and phenomenology links it with the unknown.

Extraterrestrial Phenomenon with Andrea Pérez Simondini

UFO in the sky
Shutterstock

Andrea Pérez Simondini joined us again.

She shared her experiences and the creation of the UFO Museum in Victoria.

The museum is an emblematic place and receives donations from various researchers, including that of Fabio Zerpa, a significant figure in Argentine ufology.

In the interview, the difficulty of obtaining compelling evidence about the UFO phenomenon, despite technological advancement, is also discussed.

UFO phenomenon and man on the moon

Two UFO landed on the Moon
Shutterstock

Unidentified flying objects are elusive and difficult to capture, which complicates their study and analysis.

In addition, the importance of training for those interested in becoming UFO researchers is emphasized.

We also talked, though we did not delve into the topic, about the veracity of man’s landing on the moon.

This broadcast, in conclusion, generates more questions than answers, making it a wonderful space for reflection.

Mystery
UFO trace
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

The fearsome Chupacabra in episode 8 of La Huella OVNI

La Huella OVNI Episode 9: The Mysterious Zone of Silence

La Huella OVNI Episode 7: Are UFOs Time Travelers?

Extraterrestrial Theories: Alien Gods, Noises in the Sky, and Pandemic Alien Attack

La Huella OVNI 5: Project Blue Book, Area 51, and Aztecs and UFOs