We are pleased to present the topics of episode 8 of La Huella OVNI.

Could the chupacabra be part of the extraterrestrial phenomenon?

What is the Zone of Silence in Mexico?

In this eighth episode, we continue to collect UFO-related questions for future shows.

Néstor, alias «The Night Watch,» asks about the possible relationship of the chupacabra with aliens.

The chupacabra has been a recurring myth in popular culture, the subject of much speculation and sightings.

We remind you that you can listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.

Listen to Podcast «La Huella OVNI» click here

Some believe that the chupacabra could be a cryptid, an animal unknown to science.

On the other hand, the livestock mutilation associated with this being has led to the possibility of extraterrestrial intervention being considered.

Is this being a creation of a secret cult, a failed experiment, or a being from another world? The questions are many, and the answers are few.

Unexplainable phenomena like the chupacabra challenge us to keep seeking answers and not settle for simple explanations.