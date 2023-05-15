Chronicle: Justice for the murder of Rossana Delgado

Rossana Delgado’s murder was all over settling a drug score.

The Venezuelan taxi driver from Atlanta was kidnapped, dismembered and burned.

Several of her killers have been convicted. One of the most tragic and disturbing crimes that has occurred in Georgia in recent years involves our Hispanic community, and it is getting closer an end. This is the kidnapping, dismemberment and murder of Rossana Delgado. She was a Venezuelan woman who was kidnapped after doing some shopping at Plaza Fiesta in Atlanta. A few days later, her charred remains were found in Gilmer County. Her killers had cut off several parts of her body. Several of those arrested for her murder have pled guilty but three are still o the run. Rosanna Delgado was killed over drugs According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Venezuelan woman’s murder was not random. It was planned and orchestrated by more than a dozen dangerous criminals who were engaged in drug trafficking in and around the Atlanta metropolitan area. On the afternoon of April 16, 2021, Rossana was kidnapped just after making some purchases in a Ross Dress for Less store located inside the Plaza Fiesta shopping center. She was never seen again. The woman’s husband, following her location via the GPS on her phone, tried to contact the local police, but was ignored.

Rosanna was moved around before she was killed Rosanna was taken to a house in DeKalb County, then moved to another house in Clayton and, finally, to another in Gilner, which is where she was ultimately murdered. This occurred over a week. She was tortured before she was killed. The crime drew so much attention that the GBI decided to take over the investigation and in the following months, 14 suspects were brought to justice as part of that criminal network that was behind her terrible murder.

Several people have now pled guilty Although there are still three more suspects at large, at least the majority of her killers are already in prison. This week several decided to plead guilty in exchange for a less severe punishment. Others decided to go to trial and were also found guilty. “I want to thank all the state and federal law enforcement agencies that cooperated in this investigation that is about to end. We can be sure that there will be justice in this case even bringing those responsible from Mexico if necessary. Apprehending and punishing these dangerous individuals has always been our priority,” said prosecutor Alison Sosebee.

The main people involved in Rossana’s death According to court records, Oscar Manuel García was sentenced to life in prison for the murder, kidnapping and dismemberment of Rosanna Delgado, as well as the charge of being a member of a corrupt organization. Juan Ayala Rodríguez, his right-hand man, received the same punishment for similar accusations. Juan Antonio Vega received 30 years for having concealed the death of a person and participating in her torture, while Eva Galicia Martínez was given 13 years for the same charges. The three criminals who are still on the run are Mario Alberto Barbosa Juárez, Carolina Jazmín Rodríguez and María Katherine Encarnación. It is believed that they were the ones who kidnapped her. If you see them or know of their whereabouts, the police ask that you not confront them, as they are armed and dangerous. Call 911 once and for all. Thank you for reading my chronicle today on MundoNow. Until next time.