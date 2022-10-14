Chronicle: “My dad just raped me in the bathroom of our house.”

Félix Lazo raped his 13-year-old daughter.

The guy took advantage when his wife was visiting her sick father in the hospital. I thought I had seen it all, but every day I am surprised when I learn about many of the unpleasant things that happen around us. The case that I bring you today seems to be taken from a horror story or a movie but it is not. It actually happened and right here in Georgia. María (not her real name), 13, told her father, 35-year-old Félix Vences Lazo, that she had severe abdominal pain because she was having her menstrual period. Instead of giving her a pain reliever or something to dull her pain, he was filled with lust. Félix Lazo waited for his wife to go to the hospital Felix’s wife had to leave to visit her sick father who was in the hospital. It took longer for her to leave the house than for him to commit the most heinous act a father could do to his daughter. Ana went into the bathroom to take a shower, but first she used the toilet. That was when her dad came in. He unlocked the door with a duplicate key and entered. The little girl thought he had made a mistake, but unfortunately he had not. The police say that he grabbed her by force and threw her to the ground. Filed Under: Chronicle dad just raped me

He grabbed his daughter by force Ana did not understand what was happening, especially when her father began to lower his pants. Once he was naked, he put on a condom before proceeding to rape her. His daughter told him that he was hurting her, but the evil man told her to shut up and stop exaggerating. Ana’s mother, who had already gotten on the road, realized that she had forgotten something important that she had to bring her father, so she turned back. Upon arriving home, she found her two youngest children outside playing with the dog. Filed Under: Chronicle dad just raped me

“My dad took us out and locked the door” The woman asked: “Did you want to play out here?” And they answered no, that their father had forced them and that the door was immediately locked. Seeing that her oldest daughter was not there, the woman had a bad feeling and she quietly entered the house. She noticed that all the lights were off, except for the one in the bathroom. She approached and heard her little girl crying. She tried to open the door but it was locked. She then knocked hard and screamed. Hearing that his wife had returned early, Felix got off Ana, turned on the shower and forced her to get in. He then opened the door and told his wife that she was defecating. Filed Under: Chronicle dad just raped me

“Are you okay? Did your dad do something to you? Seeing Ana taking a shower and crying, she began to question her. However, since her father was still there, she didn’t say anything. The woman then began to question him, and he didn’t say anything either. It wasn’t until she saw a condom in the trash that she realized what was going on before she came back. She immediately turned on him and he punched her. After being beaten, she called 911. Seeing that she was calling the police, Felix grabbed a set of keys, left the house and left the scene in the family vehicle. Filed Under: Chronicle dad just raped me

“My father just raped me” When deputies from the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home, they found a sobbing girl outside. She brought them into the house and took them to the bathroom, where her little sister was covered with a towel, also crying. They asked her what had happened to her and she did said her father had raped her. They called experts to take evidence and they confirmed that she had been assaulted, so they began to look for her father, but could not find him. This incident occurred on March 11, 2020 and it was not until September 15 of this year that they were finally able to locate and catch him. Filed Under: Chronicle dad just raped me

“Our officers never stopped looking for him” In an interview with The Georgia Gazette, Glynn County Police Department Chief Jacques Battiste declared that, despite the passage of time, his investigators did not give up looking for Felix, and they finally tracked him down in a shopping center in the town of Brunswick. After being confronted and positively identified, he was arrested on charges of rape and incest and was held in Glynn Prison, without bail. I ask you what punishment would be fair for his aberrant actions? I think that at least, he deserves life in prison. Thanks for reading my story today on MundoNow Until next time. Filed Under: Chronicle dad just raped me