Chronicle: 31-year-old woman has 13-year-old boy’s baby

By 
  • Chronicle: 31-year-old woman pregnant by 13-year-old boy.
  • Andrea Serrano will not go to jail for statutory rape.
  • If it had been a girl and an older man, would justice have been the same?

Chronicle: 31-year-old Andrea Serrano had a 13-year-old boy’s baby. Many times I have reported cases of sex between adults and minors. It is almost always older men who are taking advantage of young girls. There are severe legal consequences for those men.

Some have been sentenced to several decades in prison for statutory rape. Now, a recent case makes it clear that justice is not always equal. It turns out that a woman was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy and got pregnant.

Andrea Serrano “got lucky”

PHOTO: Fountain Police Department

In Colorado a 31-year-old woman identified by the Fountain City police, was having a sexual relationship with a little boy who was barely 13 years old. She wound up having his baby. That’s right, despite his young age, the boy got Andrea Serrano pregnant.

When the boy’s parents learned that they would be grandparents, and that a woman old enough to be their child’s mother was carrying the baby, they turned to the police for help. Andrea Serrano was subsequently arrested and charged with felony sexual assault.

Andrea Serrano admitted everything

Photo: Getty Images

Anyone would have thought that she was in for a long legal battle and an even longer prison sentence. However, the opposite happened.

Although she was detained for several weeks in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, she ultimately reached a plea deal. She pleaded guilty to lesser charges that didn’t require jail time. She must register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.

Was it rape or not? What do you think?

Photo: MundoNow Archive

In an exclusive interview that the boy’s mother gave to Fox News, she said she was unhappy with the outcome. “I feel like if she was a man, and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he’s having to be a father. He’s a victim, and he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life,” the grieving woman explained.

The victim’s family says that they will appeal the ruling and won’t give up until Serrano pays for her actions. Fox News Digital reported that she has requested an explanation from the authorities, but that she have not yet received a response. Thank you for reading my chronicle today in MundoNOW. Until next time.

Today
Crime
