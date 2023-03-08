Chronicle: 31-year-old woman has 13-year-old boy’s baby

Chronicle: 31-year-old woman pregnant by 13-year-old boy.

Andrea Serrano will not go to jail for statutory rape.

If it had been a girl and an older man, would justice have been the same?

Chronicle: 31-year-old Andrea Serrano had a 13-year-old boy’s baby. Many times I have reported cases of sex between adults and minors. It is almost always older men who are taking advantage of young girls. There are severe legal consequences for those men.

Some have been sentenced to several decades in prison for statutory rape. Now, a recent case makes it clear that justice is not always equal. It turns out that a woman was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy and got pregnant.

Andrea Serrano “got lucky”

In Colorado a 31-year-old woman identified by the Fountain City police, was having a sexual relationship with a little boy who was barely 13 years old. She wound up having his baby. That’s right, despite his young age, the boy got Andrea Serrano pregnant.

When the boy’s parents learned that they would be grandparents, and that a woman old enough to be their child’s mother was carrying the baby, they turned to the police for help. Andrea Serrano was subsequently arrested and charged with felony sexual assault.