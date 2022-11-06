Chronicle: 5 Latino drivers wanted to play Fast & Furious

They wanted to play Fast & Furious.

The police caught the drivers.

The 5 Hispanic men ended up in prison and without a car.

José Juárez, Gian Navarro, Jesús Juárez, Ifraín Contreras and Luis Omerovic have just learned an important lesson: In the United States anything bad we do, no matter how funny or harmless it may seem, sooner or later will bring us serious legal consequences. All five were arrested this weekend in Georgia.

It turns out that the group of young people, whose ages range between 19 and 22 years old, had the idea of ​​getting into their cars and racing in the streets of the Atlanta metropolitan area, taking advantage of the fact that, according to them, it was early in the morning and there would be few cars on the road which would make the race more entertaining.

The police were alerted in time

What these rebellious boys did not count on, is that, although they would not run into the same number of cars on the road as during the day, there would be many. Some of them were occupied by good citizens who didn’t hesitate to report dangerous activities.

Fortunately, the Clayton County authorities were notified in time that there were multiple sports cars getting ready race at full speed on the highways and streets of their locality. Several patrol cars were deployed to the scene and arrived just in time. Filed Under: Chronicle Latino Drivers race