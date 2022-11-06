Chronicle: 5 Latino drivers wanted to play Fast & Furious
They wanted to play Fast & Furious. The police caught the drivers. The 5 Hispanic men ended up in prison and without a car.
José Juárez, Gian Navarro, Jesús Juárez, Ifraín Contreras and Luis Omerovic have just learned an important lesson: In the United States anything bad we do, no matter how funny or harmless it may seem, sooner or later will bring us serious legal consequences. All five were arrested this weekend in Georgia.
It turns out that the group of young people, whose ages range between 19 and 22 years old, had the idea of getting into their cars and racing in the streets of the Atlanta metropolitan area, taking advantage of the fact that, according to them, it was early in the morning and there would be few cars on the road which would make the race more entertaining.
The police were alerted in time
What these rebellious boys did not count on, is that, although they would not run into the same number of cars on the road as during the day, there would be many. Some of them were occupied by good citizens who didn’t hesitate to report dangerous activities.
Fortunately, the Clayton County authorities were notified in time that there were multiple sports cars getting ready race at full speed on the highways and streets of their locality. Several patrol cars were deployed to the scene and arrived just in time.
They were blocking an intersection
When the officers were getting closer, they saw a dozen cars revving their engines, but still parked. They already had a major artery in the city of Jonesboro blocked. Seeing the police cars, they all fled on the spot.
The patrol cars chased them and managed to stop only five of their cars. The drivers were pulled over and charged with multiple serious traffic violations. They all reside in Gwinnett County, Winder and Loganville Townships, where this kind of racing was common in the past, until local police put a stop to it.
They called it ‘Purge Night Takeover’
After making the arrests, the police received a lot of information related to this illegal event. The first thing they knew is that those involved had even named it. They called the competition ‘Purge Night Takeover’ as if it were a Formula One race. The officers confiscated the cars of the accused and proceeded to search them.
In some of them they found two loaded firearms and several bags with small amounts of marijuana, which it is believed were for personal consumption. Wow silly boys. Nice way to be marked for life. But at least they did not cause any fatal accidents like other times, so they still have a chance to amend their lifestyles. Thanks for reading my story today. MundoNow Until next time.