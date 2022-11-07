Christopher Pacas-Aragón held on $1 million bond.

He is facing 20 child sex charges.

He was convicted of child sex offenses before.

I don’t know who is worse, those who record or photograph small and innocent children in explicit situations and being sexually abused, or those who delight in seeing them and even derive pleasure from sharing them with others with the same perverse mentality.

Well, apparently this is the case for Christopher Pacas-Aragón, a 25-year-old man who has just been arrested in North Carolina on multiple serious charges including possessing, downloading and distributing pornographic images of children whose ages range from 5 to 11.

He was arrested on Day of the Dead

Local authorities have been investigating this young Latino who lived in Raleigh since July, after they discovered that he liked to visit international websites where they often sexually exploit children by sharing all kinds of suggestive videos and photos.

The investigators went to his home this week and arrested him once and for all. After raiding his home and confiscating all his electronic devices, they found many images of young children engaging in sexual acts, some of which he had already shared with other “friends,” according to court records.