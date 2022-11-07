Chronicle: North Carolina man held on $1 million bond for child porn charges
I don’t know who is worse, those who record or photograph small and innocent children in explicit situations and being sexually abused, or those who delight in seeing them and even derive pleasure from sharing them with others with the same perverse mentality.
Well, apparently this is the case for Christopher Pacas-Aragón, a 25-year-old man who has just been arrested in North Carolina on multiple serious charges including possessing, downloading and distributing pornographic images of children whose ages range from 5 to 11.
He was arrested on Day of the Dead
Local authorities have been investigating this young Latino who lived in Raleigh since July, after they discovered that he liked to visit international websites where they often sexually exploit children by sharing all kinds of suggestive videos and photos.
The investigators went to his home this week and arrested him once and for all. After raiding his home and confiscating all his electronic devices, they found many images of young children engaging in sexual acts, some of which he had already shared with other “friends,” according to court records.
His being held on $1 million bail
After being imprisoned, a state court set bail at $1 million for Pacas-Aragón. In the event that he manages to scrape together that amount, he could soon regain his freedom.
And I say regain, because this is not the first time that this boy has gotten into this kind of legal trouble. In fact, he is one of hundreds of residents of North Carolina who have been on the sex offender registry for several years now. In short, he is already an officially registered pedophile.
Christopher Pacas-Aragón was already convicted of having sex with a minor
The Raleigh police first arrested Christopher in April 2015, when he was 17 years old. On that occasion, he had been caught having sexual relations with a 13-year-old minor. Due to the seriousness of these charges, the prosecutor decided to try him as an adult and a few months later, he was convicted.
He was released from prison after just a couple of years and since then he has been forbidden to go near parks, schools or other places where there are usually children. He also has to check in with the authorities from time to time and inform them if he moves. He complied with all that, but he couldn’t kick the habit of looking at child porn online. When he is judged for this, surely he will do much worse than the first time. Well deserved. Thanks for reading my story today. MundoNow Until next time.