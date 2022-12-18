Tax rebates have been announced.

People could get up to $7,000.

Who will be the lucky recipients in Massachusetts?

TAX REBATES FOR CHRISTMAS! It’s been confirmed that a tax rebate will soon be reaching millions of people and the beneficiaries could receive up to $7,000. This economic support is a state income tax rebate and in the next few days you may be receiving the cash.

This is one of the last checks that beneficiaries will receive this year, so they must check their bank accounts to see if they’re getting some money. In less than three weeks the year will end and if you didn’t receive any payments, the deadlines will run out for many programs.

According to The Sun, Massachusetts residents will get up to 13 percent of the income taxes they paid in the 2021 fiscal year. For this reason, they are asked to keep an eye on their bank accounts.