Christian Nodal’s mother reacts to Cazzu’s pregnancy (PHOTOS)
Christian Nodal's mother Cristy breaks her silence about Cazzu's pregnancy.
Christian Nodal’s mother reacts to Cazzu’s pregnancy: After rumors began circulating weeks ago that Christian Nodal and his girlfriend Cazzu are expecting a baby, yesterday the couple finally came clean and confirmed suspicions.
And although Cazzu and Nodal’s fans already suspected that they were hiding something, people were still surprised and there was an outpouring of support for the couple. Noda’s mother Cristy also gave everyone a lot to talk about.
Christian Nodal’s mother surprised everyone with her reaction to Cazzu’s pregnancy
After Nodal’s girlfriend announced at her concert yesterday that she and the regional Mexican singer will become parents, Nodal’s mother had an unexpected reaction.
Cristy took to Instagram to share the great news with her many followers. While many thought that she did not approve of the relationship, she made it clear she’s thrilled about the news.
Cristy Nodal shows her love for her son’s girlfriend
Cristy Nodal reposted the two videos that Cazzu shared on her own Instagram account and wrote a moving message about the happy news. “My love, how I love this moment, thank you Juli (Cazzu),” she began.
“You are divine and authentic, standing there before your audience giving the news that from day one made us immensely happy, those screams and good vibes fill my heart and our entire family. You know how much we love you, Julieta, I need you a lot.”
What do fans think?
Christian Nodal’s mother was not very happy about her son’s relationship with Belinda more than a year ago. When they split, she didn’t show any support for the singer. However, it seems that she has immense love for Cazzu.
“What beautiful news. Beautiful blessing that God has sent to their lives, to make them happier. Congratulations to you and her husband because now you are grandparents.” “Congratulations my queen you will be the best grandmother we love you very much. “What happiness. A baby is always a blessing. We already want to meet you,” said some of her followers.
How Nodal broke the news
Nodal had a concert last night, and apparently the couple agreed to make the announcement on the same night. The Botella Tras Botella singer released the news in this way:
“Bad news, I’m no longer a daddy, now I’m a dad,” said Christian Nodal at his concert, raising a great wave of noise in the audience and support from the community.