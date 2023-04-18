Christian Nodal’s mother reacts to Cazzu’s pregnancy (PHOTOS)

Christian Nodal’s mother Cristy breaks her silence about Cazzu’s pregnancy.

Find out what she said.

How Christian Nodal broke the happy news.

Christian Nodal’s mother reacts to Cazzu’s pregnancy: After rumors began circulating weeks ago that Christian Nodal and his girlfriend Cazzu are expecting a baby, yesterday the couple finally came clean and confirmed suspicions.

And although Cazzu and Nodal’s fans already suspected that they were hiding something, people were still surprised and there was an outpouring of support for the couple. Noda’s mother Cristy also gave everyone a lot to talk about.

Christian Nodal’s mother surprised everyone with her reaction to Cazzu’s pregnancy

After Nodal’s girlfriend announced at her concert yesterday that she and the regional Mexican singer will become parents, Nodal’s mother had an unexpected reaction.

Cristy took to Instagram to share the great news with her many followers. While many thought that she did not approve of the relationship, she made it clear she’s thrilled about the news.