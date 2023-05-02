Nodal is willing to do anything for a woman.

The regional Mexican singer reveals who he would give up his tats for.

It’s not Cazzu? As we well know, Christian Nodal and Cazzu are awaiting the arrival of their first baby and, after the news was released, the regional Mexican singer showed he is willing to do anything for his firstborn. Since Cazzu announced her pregnancy, the Argentine rapper has not stopped showing off her growing belly on social media. In their first interview Nodal revealed they are expecting a little girl. Nodal and Cazzu are expecting their first baby Now, once again, the Botella Tras Botella singer is on everyone’s lips after he revealed a surprising decision he made now that he’s going to be a father. He claimed to be willing to remove his face tattoos for a woman who captivates him, but it’s not Cazzu. Find out why Christian Nodal made a drastic decision that will completely change his physical appearance after he got several tattoos on his face after his split from Belinda.

Nodal reveals a new project in Los Angeles In an interview with Lo Sé Todo Colombia, Nodal gave more details about his new chapter as a father, as well as the new project that he has on the horizon. The video was posted by the Christian Nodal Daily fan page on Twitter. The native of Caborca, Sonora spoke about his professional career, as well as the new venture he’s embarking on. But that was not all, as he stated that he was willing to remove his face tattoos for his new baby.

Christian Nodal says he’s willing to remove his face tattoos for his baby “It’s quite a personal subject, quite beautiful that you feel it… I’m going to open a tattoo shop in Los Angeles very soon too. The thing is that I would like my daughter to know me… that she knows my face without them,” Nodal told Lo Sé Todo Colombia. Indeed, the regional Mexican singer is willing to eliminate all of his face tattoos for the new woman in his life and it is not Cazzu, but their baby.

Nodal made a drastic decision for his new baby Although, for many, Nodal’s decision was surprising, since he seemed to be so attached to his tattoos, it seems fatherhood has brought out another side of the singer. Could it be that he won’t get any more tattoos after his daughter is born? Both Cazzu and Nodal have have a lot of tattoos and each has a personal meaning. Perhaps now with the arrival of his daughter, the regional Mexican singer will return to how he looked before he dated Belinda.