The Chris Watts case, known as the Denver Killer, shocked the public opinion in the United States and became one of the most horrifying and terrible crimes in recent history. This summary tells the story of a seemingly perfect family, but hides a great lie behind the husband, Chris Watts, a man who revealed himself as a monster.

Chris Watts met Shanann Ruzek through a social network, and after courting for a while, they started a virtual relationship. They got married and had two daughters together. However, their life was not as idyllic as it seemed on social media. They lived a double life, burdened with debt, and constantly arguing over financial and marital issues. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

The breaking point came when Shanann announced she was pregnant again, triggering Chris Watts’ intention to separate and start a new life with his lover. The relationship between them grew increasingly tense and violent until Chris decided to murder his pregnant wife and their two young daughters.

The murder occurred during a heated argument, in which the Denver Killer strangled Shanann in their bedroom. He then suffocated his two daughters, Bella and Celeste, to prevent them from witnessing the crime. After committing the murders, he attempted to conceal the bodies, but the authorities eventually found them buried in a field near an oil field where he worked.