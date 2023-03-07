Chris Rock calls out Will Smith for the infamous Oscars slap

Chris Rock calls out Will Smith for the Oscars slap in his Netflix special.

It’s been a year since the incident.

“I am not a victim.” A year has passed since that shocking incident between actors Chris Rock and Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars ceremony when Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Now the Grown Up star has finally spoken at length about what happened. In his new stand-up special on Netflix the comedian bragged that he “took that hit like Pacquiao.” Chris Rock talks about Will Smith’s slap The 58-year-old actor performed his first stand-up since last year’s Oscars in a highly anticipated sequel. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage was streamed live from the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore, marking Netflix’s first foray into live streaming. On stage, the comedian and actor wears all white with a Prince medallion around his neck. He immediately referenced what happened at last year’s Oscars and what he called “selective outrage.”

Chris Rock breaks his silence about the Will Smith slap According to The Associated Press. during his performance Rock spoke of “wokeness” and hypersensitivity saying, “You never know who might get triggered. Anybody who says words hurt hasn’t been punched in the face.” Only occasionally did Rock’s material touch on the 2022 Oscars, as it did when Rock joked about the weirdness of Snoop Dogg becoming so popular with advertisers. “I’m not dissing Snoop,” Rock said. The last thing I need is another mad rapper.”

“I am not a victim” Finally, the actor and comedian closed his show talking about what happened with Will Smith last year: “You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows,” Rock said. “It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.” “I’m not a victim, baby. You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying. You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying. You will never see it. Never going to happen. We are not the same size. This guy does movies with his shirt off. You will never see me do a movie with my shirt off. If I’m in a movie getting open-heart surgery, I got on a sweater,” Rock said.

Rock mentioned Jada Pinkett Smith Finally, he mentioned the joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith, which sparked the controversy. “I didn’t have any entanglements. She hurt him way more than he hurt me. I love Will Smith,” added Rock. “Now I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped.” Before dropping his microphone and raising his arms in triumph, Rock left the crowd with one last comment. Rock said the reason he didn’t retaliate physically at the Oscars was because “I got parents. And you know what my parents taught me?” he said. “Don’t fight in front of white people.”