Chiquis will help migrants change their legal status.

“It’s all talk,” say some users According to Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo, singer Chiquis Rivera — daughter of La Diva de la Banda, who died in a tragic plane accident on December 9, 2012 — will help migrants to change their legal status, provoking all kinds of reactions from viewers. Recently, the show, which is beloved among the Hispanic public, reported that the Abeja Reina and Entre besos y copas singer was working with a lawyer to give 10 immigrants the opportunity to get their papers. And that’s not all Janney Marín Rivera, her real name, intends to do. Chiquis’ work with immigrants Chiquis plans to “grant” this benefit to people who send her videos explaining their issues and current situation, as well as the reason why they cannot pay a lawyer. She will choose people who are most in need of help. Finally, it was reported that both the artist and her lawyer will evaluate the cases to find out who they can help legally, especially taking into account which people are eligible since they are aware that many cases are complex. (Filed Under: Chiquis will help migrants change their legal status)

"Chiquis suggests that people consult an experienced immigration attorney" On lawyer María Mendoza's Facebook page, you can see her and Chiquis discussing this work that the singer intends to do: "This is a great Christmas present, I feel that it is a gift from Heaven…," commented the singer, who could not hide her joy at the response that the lawyer gave her. It did not take long for social media users to express interest in the project. The deadline to send videos is Friday, December 16 (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

Chiquis says she forgave her father despite abuse In a talk she had with the renowned journalist Jorge Ramos for Univisión's Algo personal, Chiquis said that, because of the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her father when she was just a girl, her trauma was so serious that to date she suffers from gastritis. "During the day my father was a good father, I have no complaints: he made me eat, if I was not well at school he would sit and talk to me, and at night it was something else… I was very worried about my brothers, my little sister (Jacqie, who slept in the same bed)," she said

“I think it helped me a lot to go to church” In another part of this interview, the singer revealed that having gone to church a lot helped her to forgive her father, who is currently in jail: “I cannot judge him, I don’t know what happened to him, in fact I’ve never talked to him about this… I do want to hear the words ‘forgive me’ from him, but it’s still a gift that I give myself by forgiving him, I don’t want to bear that burden.” “It’s something that happened to me, but I’m not going to carry this all my life, I’m going to be bitter (if I do)! And I wasn’t born to be bitter. I feel bad for him because he has many years to go (in jail). But he has to deal with that with God,” said Chiquis. With information from Telemundo and Univision.