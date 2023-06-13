Search

Chiquis drops her towel and brazenly shows what’s underneath

By 
  • Chiquis Rivera dropped her towel in an Instagram video.
  • She revealed what was underneath and was criticized.
  • People accuse her of having surgery in the comments.

CHIQUIS DROPS HER TOWEL ON INSTAGRAM! The singer, and daughter of Jenni Rivera, surprised her followers by posting a racy video after getting out of the bath. The Paloma Blanca singer talked about her plans for the day.

Janney Marin Rivera, better known as Chiquis Rivera, continues to spark controversy as she has throughout her career. Now people are accusing her of having weight-loss surgery.

Photo: Instagram

Chiquis Rivera, once again, caused a furor on social media when she posted a video wearing just a towel. What sparked controversy was that the singer held up a brown bodysuit and dropped her towel.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter then modeled the bodysuit to show how different she looks after losing weight. She also showed that there are no marks on her arms or legs caused by any alleged surgeries. She then highlighted her complete outfit that consisted of a brown checkered shirt, skinny jeans, and boots.

People criticize her in the comments

Ended with criticism?
Photo: Instagram

«A comfortable little Saturday fit!» she revealed in the video, sharing some of the products she used. People commented about her weight loss, accusing her of having surgery.

«All surgery» «That’s how it’s done… What size were you before and what size are you NOW?» «The one who lives attached to the fame of her mother, who has already died and who did not speak to her, because she took her husband from her mother.» «This lady just wants to marry the boyfriend and have everything, but it’s not worth it because something very bad is going to happen.»

Others defended her!

Photo: Instagram

Other internet users attacked the people who accused her of having surgery, saying that they are only «envious» and «critical». Likewise, they pointed out that Chiquis works out regularly.

«You’re an unhappy, envious and critical being, she was operated (it was with her money, not yours) and how does that affect you? Every human being can do with their life, their body what they want.» «Surely you cannot have surgery yourself.” “She also exercises.” “Well, you should also undergo surgery, but in the brain for saying that kind of comment.”

«You look more beautiful than ever»

Photo: Instagram

Although she was criticized, the regional Mexican performer was also praised by her fans for her dramatic transformation. Although of course, they said that she has always been pretty, but she shines even more since her engagement.

«You look more beautiful than ever. Congratulations.» «Every day that passes she gets more beautiful and from the inside out you can see the change.» «More beautiful impossible.» «How beautiful Chiquis. Greetings from El Salvador.» «You are very beautiful inside and out.»

