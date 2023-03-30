Chiquis Rivera is about to start her Abeja Reina Parte II tour.

Chiquis says her brother Johnny is psychic.

Does she think she’ll get pregnant soon? Chiquis say her brother Johnny is psychic. Chiquis Rivera appeared in the auditorium of the Universal Music Mexico offices to talk about her new Abeja Reina Parte II tour. Reporters were asking the singer about her musical projects and also songs about her personal life. Although she was quite open with the journalists, she limited herself to answering a few general questions. Chiquis also said something very surprising about her brother Johnny. Chiquis says that her brother is psychic Chiquis Rivera was accompanied by her boyfriend, celebrity photographer Emilio Sánchez. According to TV Notas, the singer answered a question about her uncle Juan Rivera, with whom she has had many conflicts. “I understood a long time ago that good and bad criticism is part of this and as a song says….” “’I’m not a gold coin to be liked by everyone,’ and more than anything to focus more on the people who love us, on the people who take the time to get to know us, our music. Before it did not affect me, I lie, before it did affect me a little more and now I feel that they need to get to know me a little more because I’m calm with the woman I am, I think that has helped me a lot,” Chiquis said.

What is her greatest life lesson? Although the singer acknowledged that it has been difficult to maintain a balance between her private life and her music, Chiquis said that it has been a matter of working on it and even developing her self-esteem. “I think it is knowing who I am, I’m calm with that, I like myself very much, I love myself very much. It’s a process of years of taking and getting to this point. There are good and bad things, it’s just knowing how to deal with it,” she said. “I have learned to say: ‘I don’t want to answer that,’ and before I would answer everything and get into trouble. I have learned to say: ‘NO’”, she revealed, according to TV Notas. On the other hand, the singer spoke about recently coming out as bisexual

Chiquis talks about about being bisexual “To the people who ask me, it’s clear that they have not read my book. In my first book I explain in detail why, when and how it happened, I also touch on a little bit of that in my book Invencible, I left it there for you to read, but to me it’s nothing out of this world.” “It’s nothing new, I’ve always supported the LGTB + community and well, nothing, I don’t know, everything’s fine, love is love, that’s my religion, right now I have a boyfriend and we’re doing very well,” revealed the singer who also highlighted that she has a ‘crush’ on Shakira. “Shakira, I love her, I’m a super fan, she’s my idol, I love her, she’s a very talented, beautiful woman and I support her 100%.”

Chiquis reveals that her brother Johnny is psychic To end the press conference, the singer made a confession involving her boyfriend and the possibility of becoming a mother very soon. Chiquis Rivera said that her brother Johnny, is “half-psychic” and told her that it could be possible. “We’re trying, that’s important. Right now I’m leaving it in the hands of God. The truth is that if it happens, I’ll be happy, and well, that’s how it is. Johnny, my brother, says that this year I’m going to get pregnant and he’s half psychic,” the singer said. Chiquis is one day away from starting her Reina Abeja tour and she was quite happy.