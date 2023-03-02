Kanye West designed Yeezy shoes for Adidas.

Adidas ended their relationship with the rapper after he made antisemitic remarks.

Lorenzo Méndez knows what to do with his unsold sneakers.

Lorenzo Méndez, known for being Chiquis Rivera’s ex-husband, drew attention in the comments of one of Suelta La Sopa TV’s Instagram posts where they announced that millions of dollars in Yeezy by Kanye West sneakers will be burned since his contract with Adidas was canceled.

Chiquis Rivera’s ex commented on the post, with a better solution that could actually help people. The singer was praised by internet users.

Suelta La Sopa TV shared a post about Kanye West

Suelta La Sopa TV’s post on Instagram, talks about the fact that more than $500 million in Yeezy shoes could possibly be burned because his contract with Adidas was canceled after he made racist remarks.

The post reads: “Adidas could set fire to $500 million in unsold Yeezys. The German sneaker giant has between $300 million and $500 million worth of unsold Yeezys after cutting ties with Kanye West.”