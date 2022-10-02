People say Chiquis Rivera abuses filters (PHOTOS)

Filter abuse? People say that Chiquis uses too many.

This is the criticism that Chiquis Rivera has dealt with.

Chiquis is willing to defend herself against negative comments. Chiquis Rivera abuses filters. Many say she’s an artist who ‘has no talent’, however the numbers prove otherwise. Jenni Rivera’s daughter is used to being in the lion’s den due to the controversies including divorce, family scandals, etc…. Now, the Queen Bee is the focus of criticism again. People are saying that Jenni Rivera’s daughter uses filters and retouches each of her photographs. Let us remember that a few months ago it began to be speculated that she had undergone weight-loss surgery because she looks so different. Chiquis Rivera radically changed her look Jenni’s daughter recently shared some photos on Instagram that delighted her followers. The La que está de moda soy yo singer once again dazzled her millions of followers with her new look and new figure. She’s the thinnest she’s ever been. Some assume that the regional Mexican singer underwent surgery to lose weight quickly. It was at the beginning of July that Chiquis began to show drastic changes in her figure, since it was at the same time that her sister Jenicka underwent surgery to drop a few sizes. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera abuses Photoshop

Chiqui is criticized for filter abuse Despite the fact that Chiquis’ new image has been a complete success, there are those who say that the singer abuses filters. That’s how a wave of people, through accounts like Escándalo, criticized the singer for the new photos she posted. “The scalpel present. She has money, it’s fine, she can do the operations she wants, but she keeps saying that he always likes to be transparent, and this is not because of the magic of her massages.” “They really go overboard with Photoshop, they look more like caricatures than human.” “Come on! Now the lemon water is working for her,” said some users. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera abuses Photoshop

Chiquis Rivera defends herself against criticism And it is well known that, although the Queen Bee is quite transparent with her fans, the singer is often attacked for her looks, her music and more. People have even compared her to her mother, the late singer Jenni Rivera, because they have said that she copies her style. “I can’t with people who say: “Chiquis is trying to be like her mom”…ummm do you realize how SILLY that sounds? She is MY MOTHER! Don’t all children thrive to be like their parents or better? That’s what every parent wants, at least my mom did,” she said in a tweet a few months ago. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera abuses Photoshop

“I AM LIKE MY MOM” Chiquis stated that the comments she receives where she is compared to her mother, the Diva de la Banda, are quite absurd in her opinion, since she said that she tries to be like her because she is her role model, in addition to emphasizing that she has her blood in her veins. “Not only that, but I’m not ‘trying’ to be like my mom. I AM like MY MOM, in many ways, I have her blood running through my veins. She was my mother, my father, my teacher, my friend! I mean, what do you want, to be like Roció Dúrcal? ” she tweeted. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera abuses Photoshop