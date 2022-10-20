Jenni’s daughter could be expecting her first baby.

Is Chiquis Rivera secretly pregnant?

Chiquis appears in photographs with a bulging belly.

Chiquis Rivera seems to be one of the queens of scandal. Since she decided to venture into the music industry, she has been the focus of many controversies. Everything from her divorce from Lorenzo Méndez to the fact that she apparently can’t actually sing.

Among all the rumors that have circulated regarding the daughter of the Diva de la Banda, one appears to have made an impression on some of the singer’s followers. Photographs showing Chiqui’s belly have been raising suspicion.

Had Chiquis Rivera ever been pregnant?

Chiquis Rivera opened her heart in her podcast Chiquis and Chill, where she exposed important parts of her private life. She talked about how she got pregnant at 19. She lost the baby and never said anything to her mother, Jenni Rivera — or the rest of her family — because she was afraid of being rejected by them.

She said she didn’t tell anyone. And apparently she never went to the doctor. She knew that she was pregnant but she really didn’t know how to tell the Diva de la Banda. Jenni Rivera never knew that her eldest daughter was about to make her a grandmother. She also said that later she did visit the doctor because she had to have a pap smear.