Is Chiquis Rivera secretly pregnant?
Jenni's daughter could be expecting her first baby. Is Chiquis Rivera secretly pregnant? Chiquis appears in photographs with a bulging belly.
Chiquis Rivera seems to be one of the queens of scandal. Since she decided to venture into the music industry, she has been the focus of many controversies. Everything from her divorce from Lorenzo Méndez to the fact that she apparently can’t actually sing.
Among all the rumors that have circulated regarding the daughter of the Diva de la Banda, one appears to have made an impression on some of the singer’s followers. Photographs showing Chiqui’s belly have been raising suspicion.
Had Chiquis Rivera ever been pregnant?
Chiquis Rivera opened her heart in her podcast Chiquis and Chill, where she exposed important parts of her private life. She talked about how she got pregnant at 19. She lost the baby and never said anything to her mother, Jenni Rivera — or the rest of her family — because she was afraid of being rejected by them.
She said she didn’t tell anyone. And apparently she never went to the doctor. She knew that she was pregnant but she really didn’t know how to tell the Diva de la Banda. Jenni Rivera never knew that her eldest daughter was about to make her a grandmother. She also said that later she did visit the doctor because she had to have a pap smear.
Chiquis Rivera has a belly
On the entertainment show Chisme no Like, the hosts commented on some photographs shared by singer Chiquis Rivera, where she’s wearing a bathing suit while enjoying some time on the beach. The strange thing about the snapshots is that Jenni’s daughter has “a little belly”.
This caused many to believe that she’s pregnant, remembering that a few weeks ago it was rumored that she had gotten engaged. A few months after she separated from Lorenzo Méndez she started a relationship with Emilio Sánchez which has been very controversial.
What is Chiquis hiding?
“Ma’am, sir, we are going to show you some photographs that were sent to us,” began Argentine host Javier Ceriani. “You decide whether you think there is a little one on the way or not.” He then joked, “Or maybe it’s gas from pancakes or beans.”
Later they showed some photographs where Chiquis Rivera appears in an orange one-piece swimsuit on a boat, enjoying a drink. The singer is sitting in a way that makes her belly appear more prominent than usual.
“Those are worms”
It must be remembered that Chiquis has been losing weight and she’s been sharing her journey with her followers on social media. So far the singer has not said anything but these photographs make many wonder.
Some mocked the situation in the comments of the Gossip No Like video: “Those are worms,” commented one user. Although some said that there was nothing to be seen there, perhaps Chiquis wants to become a mother later. WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE