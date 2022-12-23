Chiquis Rivera poses in lingerie and her uncle Lupillo asks her to put on clothes (VIDEO)
Jenni Rivera's daughter "turns on social media". Chiquis Rivera walked around in lingerie, showing off her new body.
- Jenni Rivera’s daughter “turns on social media”.
- Chiquis posed in lingerie, showing off her new body.
- Her uncle asked her to put on more clothes.
The popular daughter of ‘La Diva de la Banda’ surprised her more than five million followers with a spicy video showing all her assets. Chiquis Rivera was posing in lingerie and her uncle Lupillo asked her to put on some clothes.
On her verified Instagram account, the Queen Bee singer treated her followers to a show, highlighting her spectacular new figure. Chiquis wants to show it off to the world.
Chiquis Rivera poses in flirty lingerie
According to La Opinión, Chiquis has shared empowering messages to make it clear that, regardless of shape or size, every woman has the right to feel beautiful and respected. Once again she used her social networks to motivate millions of fans to follow their own beauty ideals and never allow others’ opinions to affect them.
Chiquis shared a sensual video showing her curves and sending a message supporting women: “Your superpower is being unapologetically… You! Truly owning what you are meant to be and do in this world without being affected by the opinions of others. It is not easy to reach this resolution, but once you master it… You experience true happiness! wrote the young woman.
Chiquis shows off her incredible transformation
However, what attracted even more attention was the spicy video Chiquis posted, where she’s wearing skimpy black lingerie that leaves little to the imagination.
Without a doubt, she looked confident posing for her fans and revealing her new figure that she has achieved based on exercise, good nutrition, discipline and, above all, with acceptance and emotional health.
Her uncle Lupillo asks her to put on clothes
People immediately began commenting, including her own uncle, singer Lupillo Rivera (brother of Jenni Rivera). He wrote hat he was somewhat surprised by how little she was wearing.
“Put on clothes Chikis,” the Despreciado singer wrote to his beloved niece. Because of the jokes and comments about him being protective of his pretty niece, some people called him nosy.
“What a beautiful body Chiquis, look at you”
Finally, Chiquis’s fans showed up and wrote to her: “Beautiful Chiquis and without makeup even more.” “What a beautiful body Chiquis, look at you, the truth is that you look at the results you make to exercise.”
Likewise, some criticized how much skin she was showing: “But don’t cover your belly, shows the operation.” “La Chiquis contradicts everything in her life, she says that the opinions of others do not affect her, but she did it for all the bullying.” Click here to see Chiquis Rivera posing in lingerie.