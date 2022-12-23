Jenni Rivera’s daughter “turns on social media”.

Chiquis posed in lingerie, showing off her new body.

Her uncle asked her to put on more clothes.

The popular daughter of ‘La Diva de la Banda’ surprised her more than five million followers with a spicy video showing all her assets. Chiquis Rivera was posing in lingerie and her uncle Lupillo asked her to put on some clothes.

On her verified Instagram account, the Queen Bee singer treated her followers to a show, highlighting her spectacular new figure. Chiquis wants to show it off to the world.

Chiquis Rivera poses in flirty lingerie

According to La Opinión, Chiquis has shared empowering messages to make it clear that, regardless of shape or size, every woman has the right to feel beautiful and respected. Once again she used her social networks to motivate millions of fans to follow their own beauty ideals and never allow others’ opinions to affect them.

Chiquis shared a sensual video showing her curves and sending a message supporting women: “Your superpower is being unapologetically… You! Truly owning what you are meant to be and do in this world without being affected by the opinions of others. It is not easy to reach this resolution, but once you master it… You experience true happiness! wrote the young woman.