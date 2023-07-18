Chiquis Rivera performed at the Concacaf Gold Cup final with other major artists.

She attended the match between Mexico and Panama at the SoFi Stadium.

Listen to Óyenos Audio’s new podcast Sin Broncas con la Bronca for more topical conversations. MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio presents Sin Broncas con la Bronca. In a world that lacks spaces where we can talk about our favorite topics, we have a new original podcast that declares war on fears and prejudices. La Bronca, Sylvia del Valle, brings you spicy music, lots of laughs and topics that few dare to discuss.

Chiquis Rivera performs at the Concacaf Gold Cup final The Concacaf Gold Cup final match between Mexico and Panama was one of the most anticipated events of the year. Notable special guests, such as Adriel Favela, Oriana, Chiquis Rivera, and Venezuelan singer Lasso performed. While not all may be avid soccer fans, many were eagerly awaiting the performances of these artists at the SoFi Stadium, where they sang the National Anthem for the 2023 Gold Cup. It was a thrilling encounter between Mexico and Panama, capturing the attention of both sports and music enthusiasts alike.

Chiquis had been rehearsing Chiquis Rivera expressed her excitement as she attended the rehearsals at the SoFi Stadium. She and the other artists dedicated the entire afternoon to practice, ensuring a flawlessly executed event with no mistakes. Sporting a comfortable outfit, the talented Abeja Reina singer rehearsed at the stadium located in Los Angeles, California. According to RPCTV, the event has been traveling across a total of 14 cities in the United States and Canada.

Mexico faces off against Panama in the final Despite not facing the opponent they expected, Mexico is determined to restore its tarnished image following their disappointing performance in the World Cup. The team, led by their third coach in less than a year, Jaime Lozano, fought for victory in the Gold Cup final against the surprisingly strong Panama. Mexico aims to secure their ninth tournament title and reclaim the trophy they lost to the United States a couple of years ago. However, they will not have the opportunity to settle the score with their rivals, as the Americans were defeated in the semifinals by Panama. The Panamanians, who last reached the final in 2013, are now vying for their first championship in history, according to The Associated Press.