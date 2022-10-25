Chiquis Rivera makes a splash on social media looking skinnier than ever

Chiquis Rivera is skinnier than ever.

She shows off her svelte figure in a sexy dress.

Chiquis is showered with compliments.

The daughter of La Diva de la banda has been known as one of the most controversial members of the Rivera dynasty and for connecting with her fans on social media. She shares everything that happens to her. Now Chiquis has created a stir with her new look, leaving more than one fan speechless.

There is no doubt that the showy singer is one of the most loved and hated celebrities in show business, since she likes to party and has been involved in controversy, either with her family or in her personal life.

Chiquis Rivera appears skinnier than ever and boasts a new image

Social media has endless content that gives people a lot to talk about, especially when it comes to one of the most controversial families in show business, the Riveras. When each of the members of the dynasty shares something of their personal life, they get lots of opinions from their followers and Chiquis is no exception.

Once again, the Paloma blanca singer has caused a sensation on social media, since she underwent weight-loss surgery and is looking skinnier than ever.