Chiquis Rivera makes a splash on social media looking skinnier than ever
Chiquis Rivera is skinnier than ever. She shows off her svelte figure in a sexy dress. Chiquis is showered with compliments.
The daughter of La Diva de la banda has been known as one of the most controversial members of the Rivera dynasty and for connecting with her fans on social media. She shares everything that happens to her. Now Chiquis has created a stir with her new look, leaving more than one fan speechless.
There is no doubt that the showy singer is one of the most loved and hated celebrities in show business, since she likes to party and has been involved in controversy, either with her family or in her personal life.
Social media has endless content that gives people a lot to talk about, especially when it comes to one of the most controversial families in show business, the Riveras. When each of the members of the dynasty shares something of their personal life, they get lots of opinions from their followers and Chiquis is no exception.
Once again, the Paloma blanca singer has caused a sensation on social media, since she underwent weight-loss surgery and is looking skinnier than ever.
Chiquis Rivera shared a series of photographs on Instagram where she looks skinnier than ever. The regional Mexican singer has a unique way of showing off her new figure because, on several occasions, we have seen her wearing super fitted, sheer jumpsuits. Now she has done it in a different way.
In these photographs, Jenni Rivera's daughter wears a glittery lilac dress with a mermaid cut, which shows off Chiquis' figure even more. In a couple of images that she posted she looks much thinner than usual and it was not just because what she was wearing.
Chiquis Rivera shows off her new image in a sexy dress
Yes, the dress helped a little to define Chiquis’s silhouette, but it’s clear she has lost a lot of weight. Her clavicle is very prominent and her neck looks thinner than before. Even her face has changed shape.
The sensual dress that Chiquis Rivera wore had sexy cut-outs and a drawstring bodice. She combined it with transparent shoes with white details and rhinestones, a lilac bag, her hair loose and neutral makeup that helped highlight her beauty.
Celebrities and internet users reacted
“This dress made me feel like a real life princess”, Chiquis wrote in the description. Celebrities and internet users immediately showered her with compliments. “Bella! And you’re always a Queen,” said Adamari Lopez. “Beautiful!” commented Olga Tanon. “Wow,” wrote Jackie Guerrido. “Beautiful,” shared La Chicuela.
"Simply beautiful," said Ivette Saucedo. "Beautiful," said Carolina 'La Venenosa' Sandoval. "Succulent," said Chiky Bombom. "Beautifull," wrote Marjorie de Sousa. "You are SUPER beautiful wow," commented Karina Band. While netizens said, "What happened to her? "My God, she looks so good." "You look incredible." "Did you put the gastric balloon?" "Gastric sleeve" "What was done?"