Chiquis Rivera is criticized for getting fillers in her hip dips

Chiquis Rivera got filler for her hip dips.

She showed the procedure on social media.

She wanted the filler after losing a lot of weight. CHIQUIS RIVERA GETS FILLER FOR HIP DIPS. Once again, Chiquis Rivera is in the eye of the hurricane after she complained about issues with her body after losing so much weight. People criticized the daughter of the Diva de la Banda. This is not the first time she’s been criticized for her physical appearance. People mocked the dress she wore to the Latin American Music Awards. Of course, there are others her defend her. CHIQUIS RIVERA GETS FILLER FOR HER HIP DIPS Chiquis Rivera was not happy with how her hips looked after she lost a significant amount of weight. She shared her trip to a clinic to get Bellafill on Instagram where we could see the results. “Chiquis Rivera explained that after having lost a significant amount of weight significantly, there was an area of her hips that sank in and she went to a specialist to correct it,” explained Hoy Día on Instagram.

Chiquis got Bellafill Chiquis Rivera explained that having the Bellafill injected to correct her hip dips wasn’t painful. She talked about the treatment she received at Estrella Aesthetics on social media. She shared video of the procedure on Instagram and some of her followers asked her to stop having so many cosmetic alterations. Some even accused her of being addicted to plastic surgery.

People say she looks better natural People pointed out on social media she looked better when she was more natural and accused her of becoming addicted to cosmetic procedures. Some offered her support and others said people were just jealous. “Natural, you looked better, and maybe some people won’t like what I’m going to tell you, but I think you’re already exaggerating and hopefully it won’t hurt you in the long run… Take care and I hope it doesn’t bring you consequences.” “I thought it was going down with pure exercise.” “The one who can, do it and the one who can’t, then stop envy, girls,” were some comments.

Chiquis Rivera aesthetic treatment: “Stop envy” Some people said they think she looks better with her cosmetic procedures and since the filler isn’t harmful or invasive, she should just ignore the haters. “It turned out beautiful! It is not invasive what was done. Also, what that girl works with, it’s not like she has a thousand hours to exercise 2 times a day to cover that sag. Now, for the critics: if she doesn’t say what she does, they even invent more, if she tells it… negative criticism rains down on her. Leave the envy. She is pretty, with arrangements and without them.”