Chiquis Rivera blew up at journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

The host of De Primera Mano mercilessly showed Jenni’s daughter’s messages.

The singer was offended because of Juan and Rosie Rivera. It seems that the “media tour” that Juan and Rosie Rivera did on Jenni’s death anniversary was not to the liking of Chiquis Rivera who unleashed her fury against Mexican journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante. He showed a series of messages from Chiquis telling him she wouldn’t give him any more interviews. On the show De Primera Mano, Gustavo Adolfo Infante showed the WhatsApp messages that Chiquis Rivera sent him. She was very annoyed due to an alleged interview he did with her uncle Juan and aunt Rosie regarding some comments they made about her. Chiquis Rivera insults a Mexican journalist Very upset, Chiquis Rivera’s first text said the following: “Keep talking ill of me… Thank God it doesn’t affect me at all! You need to talk about me for your ratings… so come on. If I can feed you one way or another, then great! Go ahead, but you have no shame… that is, you talk ill of me and then you’re asking me for interviews?” Then things escalated: “Hahaha you need me and that’s what bothers you. But I’m telling you, I’ll never give you an interview and I’ll never give you attention, it’s what you want, for me to give you attention publicly but I’m no fool… Kiss my a… Gus!”

Gustavo Adolfo Infante responds to Chiquis’ angry texts Gustavo Adolfo Infante mercilessly exhibited the text conversation with Chiquis Rivera and even how he responded, which made her angrier: “It’s good that you answered, thank you, but don’t get too full of yourself, I’ve been working for many years and eating without you. Don’t worry, I’ll never ask you for an interview again… I don’t know what I’m going to eat?” Jenni Rivera’s daughter didn’t take it well: “God bless you Gus. Good luck to you.” She didn’t think that the journalist would mention her mother: “Just like you and your career, which doesn’t need the media. Too bad you didn’t learn from the Diva,” which undoubtedly hurt Chiquis’ ego.

Chiquis Rivera is angry because Infante mentioned her mother Jenni As is customary in the Rivera family, when mentioning Jenni, the daughter of the Diva de la Banda lashed out at Gustavo Adolfo Infante again, who knew how to provoke her: “I never said that I don’t need the media! I’m always friendly and I pay them attention, always! But I’m not going to waste time or energy on people like you who just talk ill of me. Why? I have no need.” “I already forgave you once! You apologized to me and I forgave you. I don’t understand why you hate me so much. What did I do to you? I’ve always been good to you! I have respected and cared for you but I also have my limits. And I have a lot from my mother… but I also learned from her mistakes… Don’t forget, she also dealt with you for the same reasons. You spoke very badly of her several times,” said Chiquis Rivera.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante ‘finishes her off’ Gustavo Adolfo Infante said that he doesn’t need anything from Chiquis Rivera and that he would not ask her for more interviews. People commented on a video that was shared on TikTok, as well as on Escandalo’s Instagram account. Some comments read: “Whenever she says it doesn’t affect her, she answers with a paragraph.” “Ridiculous old woman, she doesn’t care about what her uncles do, I always say it. Chiquis is a saint in front of the public, but behind she’s different and is nothing close to the humble person that her mother was.” “Everything he answered is good.” “According to her, she doesn’t intend to waste her time or energy on him and there she is writing scripts for him.” “The girl is too full of herself, at least she should sing beautifully, that way she’d be justified,” SEE THE VIDEO OF CHIQUIS FIGHTING WITH GUSTAVO ADOLFO INFANTE HERE. Some images in this article come from the following video.