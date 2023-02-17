Caught doing drugs! Chiquis Rivera was photographed red-handed (VIDEO)
Chiquis Rivera celebrated Valentine's Day in a shocking way! Was Jenni Rivera's daughter caught with drugs? The singer had very romantic dinner.
Chiquis Rivera celebrated Valentine’s Day in the most romantic way with her boyfriend Emilio. She shared it on social media so that all her followers could see how in love and pampered she is. However, something else in the video caught people’s eye.
Chiquis Rivera’s Valentine’s Day video shows dinner with candles, chocolates, wine and a lot of romance. But people zoomed in on one photo of Chiquis holding something…
Did Chiquis get roses and drugs?
In one photo Chiquis Rivera is sitting at a table with lots of white candles, rose petals, drinks, cake and a huge bouquet of roses courtesy of her boyfriend Emilio. However, she also seemed to be relaxing with a joint.
Nelssie Carrillo shared the snapshot on Instagram where she zoomed in so you could see that Chiquis Rivera was indeed holding a marijuana churrito. Of course, marijuana is legal in many parts of the US.
Is Chiquis Rivera applauded for her churrito?
People commented on the photo: “Amazing role model.” “It’s true that she knows how to relax.” “For relaxation.” “Good for the Chiquis.” “Relax.” Most people applauded her for not hiding and being herself.
People also like her Valentine’s video: “How beautiful, which chocolates are they?” “I had always wondered if you smoked.” “You deserve all the good things in life.” “You and me against the world.” “What a joy to see you so happy.” “Bella without so much appearance, the best.” “You deserve the best in the world.” “It is the first time I see you so happy.”