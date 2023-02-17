Chiquis Rivera celebrated Valentine’s Day in a shocking way!

Was Jenni Rivera’s daughter caught with drugs?

The singer had very romantic dinner.

Chiquis Rivera celebrated Valentine’s Day in the most romantic way with her boyfriend Emilio. She shared it on social media so that all her followers could see how in love and pampered she is. However, something else in the video caught people’s eye.

Chiquis Rivera’s Valentine’s Day video shows dinner with candles, chocolates, wine and a lot of romance. But people zoomed in on one photo of Chiquis holding something…

Did Chiquis get roses and drugs?

In one photo Chiquis Rivera is sitting at a table with lots of white candles, rose petals, drinks, cake and a huge bouquet of roses courtesy of her boyfriend Emilio. However, she also seemed to be relaxing with a joint.

Nelssie Carrillo shared the snapshot on Instagram where she zoomed in so you could see that Chiquis Rivera was indeed holding a marijuana churrito. Of course, marijuana is legal in many parts of the US.