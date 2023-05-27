Chiquis Rivera dances in a white bodysuit and people body shame her

Jenni’s daughter looks cheeky in a white bodysuit.

She dances for the camera but it doesn’t go well.

People body shame her online.

Chiquis Rivera has sparked controversy with a video she posted on social media where she’s dancing in a white bodysuit. As usual, she paid for being so uninhibited as people were quick to criticize her body.

El Gordo y la Flaca shared the video where Chiquis’ hair and makeup is perfect. However, people commented on her weight, saying her legs were too big and not toned enough.

Chiquis shakes her booty

Photo Instagram

People began posting nasty comments: «Why do her legs look like that?» «Honestly, her mother, may she rest in peace, was prettier than her.» «She’s not firm, lack of exercise.» «God those filters kill anyone’s beauty, girls don’t do that shit.»

Other people added: «It’s softer than a jelly hahahaha oh God.» «A lot of flaccidity in her legs.» «The operation helped her and I hope she also takes singing classes oops.» «She’s already flabby.» «I think that the gastric sleeve was done even though she says no. According to her it was all just exercise. She lost weight very fast. I don’t know why it’s hard for them to tell the truth.»