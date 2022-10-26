Jenni’s daughter met Karol G.

Chiquis Rivera showed her admiration for the Colombian.

They took selfies backstage.

It is known that Jenni Rivera’s daughter is a person with a big heart because, in addition to having great charisma, the Abeja Reina singer has a large number of fans who appreciate her and relate her a lot to her mother, the deceased singer La Diva de la Banda.

Chiquis Rivera was present at Karol G’s concert on Saturday night and both artists had a fantastic time. They enjoyed the event a lot and even met backstage. Jenni’s daughter took advantage of it to send a message to La Bichota.

Chiquis Rivera and Karol G met backstage at her concert

Jenni’s daughter shared a series of photos on Instagram from Karol G’s concert, where she enjoyed some of her Latin music and danced to the rhythm of reggaeton. The two singers met backstage. Chiquis wrote the following on Instagram: “Thank you for all your attention my @karolg! You are a sweetheart of a person and A GODDESS on stage. Wow, WOW. TQM!!!”

Apparently, the singers took advantage of the moment to have a talk and take selfies together. It should be noted that both are living fame to the fullest, although they are dedicated to different genres of music. This is the first time the two stars met in person. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera and Karol G