Chiquis Rivera and Karol G had an ‘intimate’ moment after her concert (PHOTOS)
It is known that Jenni Rivera’s daughter is a person with a big heart because, in addition to having great charisma, the Abeja Reina singer has a large number of fans who appreciate her and relate her a lot to her mother, the deceased singer La Diva de la Banda.
Chiquis Rivera was present at Karol G’s concert on Saturday night and both artists had a fantastic time. They enjoyed the event a lot and even met backstage. Jenni’s daughter took advantage of it to send a message to La Bichota.
Chiquis Rivera and Karol G met backstage at her concert
Jenni’s daughter shared a series of photos on Instagram from Karol G’s concert, where she enjoyed some of her Latin music and danced to the rhythm of reggaeton. The two singers met backstage. Chiquis wrote the following on Instagram: “Thank you for all your attention my @karolg! You are a sweetheart of a person and A GODDESS on stage. Wow, WOW. TQM!!!”
Apparently, the singers took advantage of the moment to have a talk and take selfies together. It should be noted that both are living fame to the fullest, although they are dedicated to different genres of music. This is the first time the two stars met in person. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera and Karol G
Who was the best?
People did not miss the opportunity to compare the singers — Colombian Karol G and American Chiquis Rivera. In a post by Al Rojo Vivo, people soon declared ‘who was the best’ and opinions were quite divided.
“My queen Karol G is the best, we love her.” “Queen bee from where?” In addition, there were also people who pointed out that both were promoting obscenity because of the way they posed together. “I really dislike how young women today promote these things.” “It’s a bad example for the youth.” Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera and Karol G
Chiquis’ incredible transformation
Chiquis Rivera’s incredible transformation has been discussed a lot in recent days, as the artist shared her drastic weight loss on Instagram, a topic that has been widely discussed. The singer wears a body conscious, sparkling purple dress in the photos.
Some people claim that Jenni’s daughter underwent weight-loss surgery, while others claim that it is all about discipline, diet and exercise. The truth is that Chiquis is experiencing a great stage of her life where she’s enjoying her new look. Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera and Karol G
Karol G reacts to a fan who fell asleep at her concert
At a recent concert, La Bichota, Carol G surprised a fan who had fallen asleep and decided to do something amazing. “We’re going to make a toast in his honor for when he sees this video tomorrow because I saw that you were dancing to all the first songs very impressively. I send you a little kiss,” said the singer while everyone shouted.
This is not the first time La Bichota has responded to her fans’ behavior. On another occasion, she brought the microphone closer to a fan who did not know the lyrics of the song well and said: “No my love, you have to learn it” Filed Under: Chiquis Rivera and Karol G