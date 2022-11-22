Was she drunk? Chiquis is caught touching herself on video! (VIDEO)

Chiquis was harshly criticized for her behavior.

After winning a Latin Grammy, the singer celebrated.

Nobody could have imagined what she’d do in the middle of the bar!

Chiquis is caught touching herself. Jenni Rivera’s daughter was at the Radio Awards a few weeks ago and recently we saw her at the Latin Grammys, where she showed off her unexpected appearance, sporting an incredible look.

Everything seems to indicate that Chiquis Rivera was celebrating her triumph at the Grammys, after she won the Best Banda Album award, which made her quite happy. However, it seems that the singer was so euphoric that she did something scandalous and it was caught on camera.

Chiquis Rivera’s boyfriend, Emilio Sánchez, who is a renowned photographer, celebrated his girlfriend’s Latin Grammys win. He and Chiquis went to a club together.

However, hours later, the photographer posted a photograph of the Abeja Reina singer with a friend and himself on Instagram. What caused controversy was the video he posted later, where Chiquis is acting a bit wild. It should be noted that Chiquis gave some very emotional words of gratitude after her triumph. According to Show!, the singer was incredibly happy and thanked her fans for voting for her. Filed Under: Chiquis is caught touching herself