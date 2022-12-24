Chiquis shakes her bum to the rhythm of norteñas.

Jenni’s daughter ignores her critics.

Is she pregnant? This is the detail that was found in a photo.

Chiquis makes an impact in a bright blue bikini. Jenni Rivera’s daughter often highlights her figure and now that she has a new body, Chiquis doesn’t miss the opportunity to show it off in various outfits.

On this occasion Chiquis decided to figuratively slap her ‘haters’, who criticize her daily about the way she dresses, acts and sings. So Jenni’s daughter chose to do what many hate, show off her incomparable figure again.

Chiquis dancing in a blue bikini

The Instagram account, Chiquis Online, shared a video of Jenni Rivera’s daughter showing off her beach look. In the background you can see the ocean waves and the sand. Chiquis took the opportunity to send a message to her haters.

“When they speak ill of me and I’m having a good time,” you can read on the video while she dances to norteñas in a bright blue bathing suit with a white cover-up. However, she didn’t let the opportunity to show off her figure pass. Filed Under: Chiquis in a blue bikini