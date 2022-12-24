Chiquis shocks everyone wearing a blue bikini and dancing to norteñas (VIDEO)
Chiquis shakes her bum to the rhythm of norteñas. Jenni's daughter ignores the criticism. Nowe is she pregnant?
- Chiquis shakes her bum to the rhythm of norteñas.
- Jenni’s daughter ignores her critics.
- Is she pregnant? This is the detail that was found in a photo.
Chiquis makes an impact in a bright blue bikini. Jenni Rivera’s daughter often highlights her figure and now that she has a new body, Chiquis doesn’t miss the opportunity to show it off in various outfits.
On this occasion Chiquis decided to figuratively slap her ‘haters’, who criticize her daily about the way she dresses, acts and sings. So Jenni’s daughter chose to do what many hate, show off her incomparable figure again.
Chiquis dancing in a blue bikini
The Instagram account, Chiquis Online, shared a video of Jenni Rivera’s daughter showing off her beach look. In the background you can see the ocean waves and the sand. Chiquis took the opportunity to send a message to her haters.
"When they speak ill of me and I'm having a good time," you can read on the video while she dances to norteñas in a bright blue bathing suit with a white cover-up. However, she didn't let the opportunity to show off her figure pass.
Even though she says she doesn’t care, Chiquis is criticized again
It’s not new that Chiquis deals with criticism on a daily basis, since she has a large number of followers AND haters. She is often compared to her mother, La Diva de la Banda. The Abeja Reina singer is no longer willing to listen to her critics.
In the comments on the video of Chiquis in a sensual bikini, showing off her bum, people commented that she looked spectacular. Although others had negative things to say. "The stomach operation worked, not the hot water with lemon." "She looks like jelly." "How beautiful it looks natural," say some people in the comments.
Some speculate that she could be pregnant
Even though Jenni’s daughter lost a lot of weight, Chiquis was seen at the beach a few days ago and some people thought she may be sporting a bigger “tummy,” leading to speculation that she could be pregnant.
"It looks like she's pregnant." "Her arm looks weird." "Not weird, it's something very normal for someone who loses a lot of weight and the skin droops." "A somewhat pronounced pregnancy." "The arm is flaccid, very surely the product of abrupt weight loss, possibly from a gastric sleeve," some users said.