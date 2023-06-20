Chiquis shamelessly copies Jenni Rivera’s album cover

Did Chiquis copy her mother’s album cover?

Chiquis tells the truth about the photos.

Was she trying to pay homage to her famous mother?

Chiquis Rivera is used to causing controversy since her entire family is often mired in scandal — even more so after her mother, Jenni Rivera, died in a fatal plane crash more than 10 years ago in Monterrey, NL.

Now everyone is talking about Chiquis again because of a photo she shared. Her followers quickly compared it to one of La Diva de la Banda and Chiquis even confirmed that «it was very similar».

DID CHIQUIS COPY HER MOTHER?

«Does this photo remind you of something? Swipe left to see what I mean,» Chiquis wrote in the description of the series of photos that she shared on Instagram. In them, the singer is wearing a bodysuit and reclining on an armchair.

This image is reminiscent of one of Jenni Rivera, in which the late singer could be seen doing the same pose on a bed. People commented on the similarity.