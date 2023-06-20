Chiquis shamelessly copies Jenni Rivera’s album cover
Did Chiquis copy her mother's album cover? Chiquis tells the truth about the photos. Was she trying to pay homage to Jenni Rivera?
- Did Chiquis copy her mother’s album cover?
- Chiquis tells the truth about the photos.
- Was she trying to pay homage to her famous mother?
Chiquis Rivera is used to causing controversy since her entire family is often mired in scandal — even more so after her mother, Jenni Rivera, died in a fatal plane crash more than 10 years ago in Monterrey, NL.
Now everyone is talking about Chiquis again because of a photo she shared. Her followers quickly compared it to one of La Diva de la Banda and Chiquis even confirmed that «it was very similar».
DID CHIQUIS COPY HER MOTHER?
«Does this photo remind you of something? Swipe left to see what I mean,» Chiquis wrote in the description of the series of photos that she shared on Instagram. In them, the singer is wearing a bodysuit and reclining on an armchair.
This image is reminiscent of one of Jenni Rivera, in which the late singer could be seen doing the same pose on a bed. People commented on the similarity.
Chiquis claims it wasn’t intentional
«It wasn’t intentional, but what a special surprise. The most curious thing is that in that photo session for my mother I was the creative director…” Chiquis said. However, she must be used to these kinds of comparisons.
«But really, in my photo session that day with her never came to mind, until after the photos were delivered to us we saw it. Crazy, huh?» she continued. Though this seems suspicious, since as she says, she was involved in her mother’s session.
Chiquis remembers her mother
«Beautiful moments that I will never forget @jennirivera! Thank you for allowing me to learn, grow and mature by your side, mom. I missed you a little more today.» As always, Jenni’s eldest daughter has not stopped thinking about her in the more than 10 years since her death.
Chiquis has always said that she had to take care of her siblings when her mother died in a horrible plane crash after a concert in Monterrey.
Netizens commented on Chiquis’ photos
«One of my favorite CDs from your mom! I bought it with my first paycheck when I was 16 years old. Beautiful memories!» someone commented. «I thought you were releasing the album,» another added.
«When I saw your photo it was the first thing that came to my mind, even before reading the description haha.» «I remember the release of that album, I was there. What a beautiful memory.»