Wow! Chiquis and her sister Jenicka are unrecognizable (PHOTOS)

Chiquis and her sister Jenicka are unrecognizable.

Did they both have weight-loss surgery?

Jenicka López’s followers are shocked by her incredible change.

Chiquis and her sister Jenicka look unrecognizable! A few months ago, we noticed that Jenni Rivera’s daughter, Chiquis, has been looking thinner and better than ever. Many of her fans even say that she seems smaller every time they see her.

However, many didn’t notice that her sister Jenicka López also looks unrecognizable. The plus-size model recently shocked her followers when she posted a photo showing her dramatic weight-loss.

Chiquis looks thinner than ever

A few months ago, the Abeja Reina singer’s physical change surprised her fans after Jenni’s daughter had been out of the public eye for a while. It was rumored she underwent bariatric surgery.

Bariatric surgery involves making the stomach smaller so people lose weight because they can only eat small portions of food. Many internet users believe that’s how she lost so much weight in such a short time.