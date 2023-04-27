Chiquibaby is back on ‘Despierta América! (VIDEO)
Despierta América brings the Mexican host Chiquibaby back on air. Her co-hosts welcome Stephanie Himonidis in the best way!
- Despierta América brings the Mexican host back on air.
- Her c0-hosts welcome Stephanie Himonidis in the best way!
- See Chiquibaby’s emotional return to Despierta América.
Chiquibaby is back on Despierta América: Univisión’s most popular show is celebrating the return of iconic host Stephanie Himonidis, better known as ‘Chiquibaby’. A few months ago, she was fired from Telemundo’s Hoy Día.
This morning hosts Francisca, Karla Martínez, Alan Tacher, and Raúl González warmly welcomed the Mexican presenter from Guadalajara. Apparently she is back to stay!
Chiquibaby is back on Despierta América
The most popular morning program on Univisión has welcomed back beloved host Chiquibaby. Before her time on Hoy Día, she was on Despierta America and she was received with open arms on April 25.
“Those people who leave indelible marks, those who always have an open door in this home. Many people that you see here on television have passed through here and they are very dear. This is the case of the ‘prodigal daughter’ who returns home,” said Karla Martínez with a big smile.
People are happy that Chiquibaby is back on the show
“We warmly welcome our dear Stephanie Himonidis, better known as Chiquibaby,” announced Karla accompanied by Francisca as the host appeared smiling in the studio.
For many fans of the Mexican host, her return one of the most popular shows among Hispanics is a great acheivement. Chiquibaby has earned the love of the public for her extravagant personality.
Chiquibaby’s emotional words
The host was quite happy with the reception she received. “The truth is that I have many mixed feelings since I was on my way. I am very, very happy, it made me want to cry because I started my career as a correspondent here, so I am very happy, very happy to see you here in your studio.”
Karla Martínez told her that she was happy for her return: “Many started here, and we love that they have succeeded, continue to grow and that they continue to return to this home.”
What people think about Chiquibaby’s return
On Despierta America’s Instagram people shared divided opinions about Chiquibaby’s return. Many even say that something similar could happen with Adamari López: “And Adamari when?” said one user.
“Finally a good choice.” “Magnificent professional, Ana María Canseco and Rashel are missing.” “We’ll see Adamari López too, just wait.” “Yes! nice to see you on tv @chiquibabyla. We all deserve a new opportunity, don’t you think?” “It’s good that Chiquibaby is in the program.”