Chiquibaby is back on ‘Despierta América! (VIDEO)

Despierta América brings the Mexican host back on air.

Her c0-hosts welcome Stephanie Himonidis in the best way!

See Chiquibaby’s emotional return to Despierta América.

Chiquibaby is back on Despierta América: Univisión’s most popular show is celebrating the return of iconic host Stephanie Himonidis, better known as ‘Chiquibaby’. A few months ago, she was fired from Telemundo’s Hoy Día.

This morning hosts Francisca, Karla Martínez, Alan Tacher, and Raúl González warmly welcomed the Mexican presenter from Guadalajara. Apparently she is back to stay!

The most popular morning program on Univisión has welcomed back beloved host Chiquibaby. Before her time on Hoy Día, she was on Despierta America and she was received with open arms on April 25.

“Those people who leave indelible marks, those who always have an open door in this home. Many people that you see here on television have passed through here and they are very dear. This is the case of the ‘prodigal daughter’ who returns home,” said Karla Martínez with a big smile.