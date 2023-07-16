A blow to Telemundo! It’s leaked that Chiquibaby will be hosting a show on Univisión
Is Chiquibaby returning to Univision? It's leaked that the former Telemundo host will have a new show. Stephanie Himonidis will be back on television!
- Is Chiquibaby returning to Univision?
- It’s leaked that the former Telemundo host will have a new show.
- Stephanie Himonidis will be back on television!
Chiquibaby returns to Univision. Stephanie Himonidis, better known on television and social media as ‘Chiquibaby’, was fired from Telemundo after four years with the network.
Since then, the Mexican host has made several appearances on their competitor, Univision’s Despierta América and now it seems that Chiquibaby’s career is back on track with another network.
Is Chiquibaby returning to Univision?
Stephanie Himonidis caused a stir on social media after she appeared on Despierta América recently. Initially she came on to the show as a guest, then she began hosting some segments.
Now it has been revealed that Adamari López’s dear friend is coming back to the small screen. Although the official announcement about Chiquibaby’s new show is said to be coming on July 11, fans are already excited about the news.
What show will Chiquibaby be appearing on?
Mandy Fridmann shared a reel on Instagram where Chiquibaby appears wearing an elegant black suit with Televisa-Univision in the background. The posts states: «CONFIRMED… Although the official announcement will be on Tuesday, unofficially at @lastopnews we advance you exclusively that @chiquibabyla joins Univision to host one of their shows, which one?»
Las Top News reports that eight years after Chiquibaby left Televisa’s Hoy Día, she will be returning with a new program.
How did internet users react?
According to the Las Top News, Chiquibaby will be hosting ¡Siéntese Quien Pueda!. The decision was made after her successful appearances on Despierta América.
After the announcement was made, internet users were quick to comment: «Wow, great news.» «Well, we will watch that show for sure.» «I would have liked her in Despierta América.» «Excellent! It gives me great joy for her.» «Deserved the times are perfect.»