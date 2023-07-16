Is Chiquibaby returning to Univision?

It’s leaked that the former Telemundo host will have a new show.

Stephanie Himonidis will be back on television!

Chiquibaby returns to Univision. Stephanie Himonidis, better known on television and social media as ‘Chiquibaby’, was fired from Telemundo after four years with the network.

Since then, the Mexican host has made several appearances on their competitor, Univision’s Despierta América and now it seems that Chiquibaby’s career is back on track with another network.

Stephanie Himonidis caused a stir on social media after she appeared on Despierta América recently. Initially she came on to the show as a guest, then she began hosting some segments.

Now it has been revealed that Adamari López’s dear friend is coming back to the small screen. Although the official announcement about Chiquibaby’s new show is said to be coming on July 11, fans are already excited about the news.