Are Chiquibaby and Adamari working together again?

Chiquibaby and Adamari López surprise their fans. Are the two popular hosts working together again? People immediately commented on social media.
Are Chiquibaby and Adamari López working together again? Recently, Chiquibaby posted a clip of her conversation with Adamari López where they covered various topics sharing opinions and laughter.
The duo never tires of showing their friendship to their fans and on this occasion the two made an appearance on Chiquibaby’s social networks to promote a show. Fans immediately commented.
Chiquibaby shared a clip of a show where she was talking to Adamari López. However, this is not a new show, it was Chiquibaby’s podcast.
The Chiquibaby Show can be heard on various platforms and she recently welcomed her friend as a guest. In the clip, she pointed out that Adamari finally agreed to appear on her show.
Adamari López appears on the Chiquibaby Show
“I finally convinced her, my friend Adamari López in the program,” Chiquibaby begins in the video, while Adamari says that she did not have to convince her.
The video shows part of the conversation where they touched on various show business items as well as other topics. La Casa de los Famosos México was briefly mentioned. Chiquibaby also asked Adamari about dating apps.
What is Adamari looking for in a relationship?
During the Chiquibaby Show, the two women covered various subjects. Chiquibaby asked Adamari which dating apps she used and Ada said she doesn’t use them at all.
Chiquibaby also asked her what she is looking for in a relationship. López thought about her answer for a few seconds before saying that the main thing for her is fidelity. Chiquibaby said her husband had ‘misbehaved’ at one point.
People react to the duo
After Chiquibaby shared the clip of Adamari López’s guest appearance on her podcast, people immediately commented. Some were happy for the pair and others mocked them.
“Now both of them are ridiculous.” “Since no one hires the ridiculous ones, well they even set up their circus, the clowns.” “I like Adamari so much, she couldn’t stand her, she has no talent.” “They are ridiculous,” are some of the comments on Chiquibaby’s Instagram post.