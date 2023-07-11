Are Chiquibaby and Adamari working together again?

Chiquibaby and Adamari López surprise their fans.

Are the two popular hosts working together again?

People immediately commented on social media.

Are Chiquibaby and Adamari López working together again? Recently, Chiquibaby posted a clip of her conversation with Adamari López where they covered various topics sharing opinions and laughter.

The duo never tires of showing their friendship to their fans and on this occasion the two made an appearance on Chiquibaby’s social networks to promote a show. Fans immediately commented.

Chiquibaby shared a clip of a show where she was talking to Adamari López. However, this is not a new show, it was Chiquibaby’s podcast.

The Chiquibaby Show can be heard on various platforms and she recently welcomed her friend as a guest. In the clip, she pointed out that Adamari finally agreed to appear on her show.