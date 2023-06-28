Chiqui Delgado turns up the heat in sexy lingerie.

She wears a lacy bra top under a satin jacket.

Will Jorge Ramos be angry about the sensual pic?

Without a doubt, the Venezuelan host always captivates her followers with her unique beauty, and often shares her looks on social media. On this occasion Chiqui Delgado really turned up the heat in a lacy bra top.

Chiqui Delgado shares a sexy post on Instagram

Chiqui Delgado recently shared a photograph on Instagram, revealing a lacy, black bra top under her slim-fitting, studded leather jacket.

This isn’t the first time Jorge Ramos’ girlfriend has showed off her figure on social media. But this time Chiqui Delgado really made a statement with her lingerie-inspired look.