A 10-year-old boy fell off a roof watching Peso Pluma’s birthday concert.

A 10-year-old boy fell from a rooftop while watching his idol, Peso Pluma’s mega birthday celebration in Mexico. The news quickly went viral on social media as people hoped to make the singer aware of what happened.
According to initial reports, the little boy fell from the roof, which was several yards high, and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Hoy Día reported that the child is in delicate condition.
A 10-year-old boy who was trying to watch Peso Pluma’s birthday celebration fell from the roof of his house, bruising his mouth, losing several teeth, as well as suffering a seizure.
The incident occurred on the night of June 17 when the corridos tumbados singer was celebrating his 24th birthday in Guadalajara at a private party. He never imagined his celebration would injure a young fan.
The boy’s family speaks out
The boy’s family informed local media that the child, named Axel, is in delicate condition after suffering multiple fractures.
«His lips were split, some teeth fell out, he and his friends climbed onto the roof… and he fell, he convulsed on the way, we went to the emergency room and they told me they had to intubate him,» one family member told Hoy Día.
More details about Peso Pluma’s party
According to infobae, the little one was admitted to the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara where they expect him to continue his recovery. The Ella Baila Sola singer’s birthday was on June 15 but the big celebration was a few days later.
That was when Axel and some of his friends decided to climb onto the roof in order to see their idol perform.
This is not the first time a child was hurt over listening to Peso Pluma’s music
Peso Plumas’ birthday party was held at the luxurious Edén Benavento event hall, located in the city of Guadalajara. It should be noted that this is not the first time that the singer was linked to a child’s tragedy.
On May 31, an 11-year-old died by suicide in the city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, allegedly after being punished by his parents for listening to the singer’s music.