A 10-year-old boy fell off a roof watching Peso Pluma’s birthday concert.

A 10-year-old boy fell from a rooftop while watching his idol, Peso Pluma’s mega birthday celebration in Mexico. The news quickly went viral on social media as people hoped to make the singer aware of what happened.

According to initial reports, the little boy fell from the roof, which was several yards high, and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Hoy Día reported that the child is in delicate condition.

A 10-year-old boy who was trying to watch Peso Pluma’s birthday celebration fell from the roof of his house, bruising his mouth, losing several teeth, as well as suffering a seizure.

The incident occurred on the night of June 17 when the corridos tumbados singer was celebrating his 24th birthday in Guadalajara at a private party. He never imagined his celebration would injure a young fan.