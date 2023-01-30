Chiky BomBom announces she was robbed and even her dog was taken!

Chiky BomBom says she was robbed.

The Hoy Día host reveals that they even took her beloved dog.

Chiky BomBom had a happy ending after being the victim of robbery.

Chiky BomBom reports theft. Lissette Eduardo, better known as Chiky BomBom, is a popular Dominican influencer who has stolen the hearts of the audience with her catchphrases “good, good” and “rich, tasty and delicious” through her TikTok videos where she posts messages of self-esteem and improvement.

Now she has become one of the new hosts of Telemundo’s morning show Hoy Día, sharing the screen with Adamari López. Chiky BomBom is having a difficult time as she was recently robbed.

Chiky BomBom achieves success on Hoy Día

The Telemundo host is also known as “La Pantera” and has become popular on social media for sharing empowering content for those suffering from depression.

The Telemundo host is also known as "La Pantera" and has become popular on social media for sharing empowering content for those suffering from depression.

Her charisma reached the Telemundo screen and we have seen how every morning she shares motivational messages through the official Hoy Día Instagram account. Now things have taken a turn for the worse for Lissette Eduardo, Chiky BomBom's real name.