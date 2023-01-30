Chiky BomBom announces she was robbed and even her dog was taken!
Chiky BomBom reports theft. Lissette Eduardo, better known as Chiky BomBom, is a popular Dominican influencer who has stolen the hearts of the audience with her catchphrases “good, good” and “rich, tasty and delicious” through her TikTok videos where she posts messages of self-esteem and improvement.
Now she has become one of the new hosts of Telemundo’s morning show Hoy Día, sharing the screen with Adamari López. Chiky BomBom is having a difficult time as she was recently robbed.
Chiky BomBom achieves success on Hoy Día
The Telemundo host is also known as “La Pantera” and has become popular on social media for sharing empowering content for those suffering from depression.
Her charisma reached the Telemundo screen and we have seen how every morning she shares motivational messages through the official Hoy Día Instagram account. Now things have taken a turn for the worse for Lissette Eduardo, Chiky BomBom’s real name. Filed Under: Chiky BomBom robbed
The Telemundo host got an unpleasant surprise on Friday
The Dominican presenter woke up on Friday to a terrible incident. The influencer, who is about to reach 3 million followers on Instagram, told her followers she’d been the victim of a burglary.
The Hoy Día host’s original post is no longer available on Instagram account, however, People en Español shared what it said. Filed Under: Chiky BomBom robbed
Chiky BomBom complains publicly about her robbery
“Family, I need your help… Someone this morning broke into my house and took my Dior puppy and other belongings. Material things don’t matter to me, but my puppy does,” the Telemundo host reportedly said after being robbed during the early hours of Friday morning.
But that was not all that Chiky BomBom shared, taking advantage of her great popularity, she took the risk of posting where she lives in case someone found her dog, “I live in the Doral area where Downtown is, wherever you see a white and beige Pomeranian, write to me” reported People en Español. Filed Under: Chiky BomBom robbed
The influencer got her beloved dog back
A few hours after making the complaint, Chiky BomBom shared joyful news. On her official Instagram account, she posted a photograph of her dog with the description: “Family, Dior appeared. Thank you all, if you know of any company that installs cameras and alarms please let me know.”
Immediately people commented: “Thank God,” Gelena Solano said. “Thank God what a joy.” “Good news! Put a chip & Apple Air tag on it!” “It’s good that it appeared.” “I’m sorry for that bad time. May you all be well and may God always protect you.”