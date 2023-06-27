Was she fired from Hoy Día too?

Chiky Bombom surprises everyone with an unexpected announcement.

She will be sharing the screen with Elizabeth Gutiérrez. Chiky Bombom has an exciting new project. Telemundo has been making major changes lately and now people are worried that more of their favorite hosts will be leaving the network. Morning show, Hoy Día, has undergone some of the most drastic changes with well-known personalities like Chiquibaby and Adamari López being let go. This has created an opportunity for new hosts to join the program. Is Chiky Bombom leaving Hoy Día? Speculation has arisen regarding Chiky Bombom’s potential departure from Hoy Día due to rumors suggesting that she may be hosting a new show from NBC Universal. Lissette Eduardo, better known as Chiky Bombom, is a popular Dominican influencer who is beloved for spreading positivity and self-improvement tips. She has gained a devoted following with her empowering messages and catchy phrases shared on TikTok, such as «good, good» and «rich, tasty and delicious».

Chiky Bombom announces an exciting new project Chiky Bombom has been captivating audiences across various social media platforms with her exceptional empathy and commitment to uplifting her followers. Through her engaging content, she shares messages of self-esteem and offers support to individuals facing challenges such as depression and anxiety. The beloved Dominican host has just shared some exciting news as it has been revealed that she will embark on a new television project with the stunning Elizabeth Gutiérrez.

The Telemundo host will be one of the voices of E!’s Ojos de Mujer Chiky Bombom recently surprised her followers by announcing she will lend her voice to the upcoming third season of Ojos de Mujer. According to TV y Notas, the popular talk show will premiere its third season on E!. This won’t be Chiky Bombom’s first appearance on Ojos de Mujer, as she has been a part of the program since its debut in 2021. Actress, model, and Mexican businesswoman Elizabeth Gutiérrez, as well as Venezuelan presenter and comedian Érika de la Vega will also be on the show.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez will be working with Chiky Bombom The talk show captivated all of Latin America with its uncensored opinions, but above all, because it showcases women’s empowerment. Chiky Bombom spoke to TV y Notas about the project, «I bring everything to this show and absolutely everything that is Ojos de Mujer, it’s me.» «It’s a program prepared and dedicated to all the women of Latin America and the world, to empower them and give them the opportunity to understand and have the courage to let off steam… Your voice has weight and will be heard… I am the voice of the people. I never imagined it, but I think that I have been sowing positivity, empowerment and I have been changing lives. I’m paid to be happy, so I work to be happy and convey that,» she concluded.