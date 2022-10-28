“Chicharito” Hernández gets bad news about Qatar 2022
"Chicharito" Hernández was not summoned by the Mexican National Team. They released the list of Mexicans who were summoned.
- The Mexican player was not summoned by the Mexican National Team.
- The list of Mexicans who will play in the World Cup is released.
- Fans react on social media.
What many Mexican soccer fans were waiting for has finally been announced. The preliminary list of players summoned for the 2022 World Cup that will begin on November 18 is out. However, the top scorer of the Mexican team was not called up.
The great absence, as had been contemplated for months, is that of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, the Mexican National Team’s all-time top scorer. But this has caused great discontent among social media users who are not happy about those who were summoned.
The top scorer will not go to the World Cup
The Mexicans will debut in the World Cup on November 22 against Poland. Four days later, they will meet Argentina and close the first phase against Saudi Arabia on November 30. The last light of hope that Javier Hernández had to get on the World Cup Qatar 2022 officially went out on Wednesday.
According to The Associated Press, the decision not to include Javier Hernández on the list of those summoned could be one of the most controversial in the history of the Mexican national team. And it has caused a lot of outrage.
Fans are angry
“For the next games of the national team, no one should watch the games on TV in protest for not taking the best current Mexicans,” the annoyance online about excluding Chicharito and goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo from Club Santos Laguna is evident.
"I bet my salary that they won't make it out of the group, they're not taking the best goalkeeper or the best striker." "Chicharito Hernández deserves a second chance, and the tata doesn't own the Mexican team." "I don't like it, without the Chicharito Hernández I don't like it."
The list of those summoned!
The Mexican selection has officially announced the preliminary list of the 31 summoned by coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino for the World Cup in Qatar. The goalkeepers are: Rodolfo Cota (León), Guillermo Ochoa (América) and Alfredo Talavera (Juárez).
According to the list released, the defenders will be: Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca), Jesús Angulo (Tigres), Néstor Araujo (América), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey), César Montes (Monterrey), Jorge Sánchez (Ajax), Johan Vásquez (Cremonense).
Mexicans expected more
The players who will be midfielders: Edson Álvarez (Ajax), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Luis Chávez (Pachuca), Andrés Guardado (Betis), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV), Héctor Herrera (Dynamo Houston), Diego Lainez (Sporting Braga), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athenas), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Erick Sánchez (Pachuca).
The Forwards: Jesús 'Tecatito' Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord), Raúl, Jiménez (Wolverhampton), Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (Napoli), Henry Martin (America), Alexis Vega (Chivas). The pre-list must be reduced from 31 to 26 selected since it is the maximum number of players allowed by FIFA for the World Cup in Qatar.