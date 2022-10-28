“Chicharito” Hernández gets bad news about Qatar 2022

The Mexican player was not summoned by the Mexican National Team.

The list of Mexicans who will play in the World Cup is released.

Fans react on social media.

What many Mexican soccer fans were waiting for has finally been announced. The preliminary list of players summoned for the 2022 World Cup that will begin on November 18 is out. However, the top scorer of the Mexican team was not called up.

The great absence, as had been contemplated for months, is that of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, the Mexican National Team’s all-time top scorer. But this has caused great discontent among social media users who are not happy about those who were summoned.

The top scorer will not go to the World Cup

The Mexicans will debut in the World Cup on November 22 against Poland. Four days later, they will meet Argentina and close the first phase against Saudi Arabia on November 30. The last light of hope that Javier Hernández had to get on the World Cup Qatar 2022 officially went out on Wednesday.

According to The Associated Press, the decision not to include Javier Hernández on the list of those summoned could be one of the most controversial in the history of the Mexican national team. And it has caused a lot of outrage.