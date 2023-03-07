Pro wrestler Chessman attacks Adrián Marcelo during an interview

Pro wrestler Chessman physically assaulted YouTuber Adrián Marcelo.

It happened during an interview.

The assault sparked controversy on social media. On Saturday, March 4, influencer, YouTuber and host Adrián Marcelo, was attacked by AAA wrestler Chessman while he was conducting an interview. The fact that Chessman attacked Adrián Marcelo generated lots of controversy on social media. In several clips of the video that fans have shared on Twitter, Adrián Marcelo can be seen recording an interview with the AAA wrestler when suddenly Chessman punches the Mexican host in the chest and neck. AAA wrestler Chessman attacks Adrián Marcelo On Saturday, March 4, a video went viral on social media showing host Adrián Marcelo and the iconic AAA fighter, Chessman. Adrián Marcelo was recording one more video for his content section called Radar on YouTube. Things began to get tense between the two men, when suddenly Chessman got fed up and hit the YouTuber in the neck.

Adrián Marcelo is in pain after Chessman hit him Things heated up after Chessman hit Adrián Marcelo in the neck. The video continues and the host turns and squats down, holding the place where he was hit. Seconds later, Adrián gets up and walks towards a woman who has a beer in her hand. He took the drink and and then threw it at wrestler who “cast the first stone”. Moments later security guards entered to calm them down

Adrián Marcelo spoke about the fight on Twitter After the fight, Adrián Marcelo tweeted that he was disappointed with some of his fans because several followers commented that he deserved it. Adrian tweeted: “I’m going to be honest, it hurts a lot that you think I deserve or deserved to be hit. Violence is never the way. It’s very low to want someone to be inflicted with pain for asking dumb questions, I don’t think it’s fair. Say what you want, but violence does not have a place.”

Marcelo says he will file assault charges Adrián Marcelo was still angry and posted a video on Twitter explaining to people that he is fine but has severe pain in his neck as a result of the blow. He also threatened to press charges against Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide if the situation is not resolved. Adrián stated in his video: “I just want to make this video, I’m going to win over AAA, I just want to know if they’re going to clarify something, if there will be a statement, because if I don’t see that this week, I will file a lawsuit. There are many elements for it to proceed and I just want an explanation.”