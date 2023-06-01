Cheese recalled for possible Listeria contamination

Cricket Creek Farm has recalled cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.

One person was infected so far.

Here’s what you need to know. Several different food manufacturers have issued recalls in recent days. This time Cricket Creek Farm has recalled two types of cheese due to possible Listeria contamination. Find out which batch numbers were affected and what you should do if you have any of the cheese in your home. Cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination According to the Food and Drug Administration, Cricket Creek Farm is recalling its Sophelise and Tobasi cheeses. The recall was announced on Tuesday May 30. The Cricket Creek Farm of Williamstown, MA is recalling 165 units of Sophelise cheese and 149 pounds of Tobasi cheese from stores due to possible contamination.

What is Listeria? The cheeses were recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious infections and can sometimes be fatal to children or the elderly. Also, people who have a weak immune system could be aversly affected by the bacteria. Healthy people may suffer from various symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

What are the batch numbers of the contaminated cheeses? The Sophelise cheese is lot number 087055. It is pasteurized milk cheese in the shape of a circle that measures four inches in diameter and one inch high. It is sold with a blue label and was distributed between March 23 to May 26 of this year. The Tobasi cheese has the numbers 315, 341 and 048. It comes in clear plastic packaging with an orange and gray label and was distributed on the same dates.

What should consumers do? Both types of cheese were distributed in Massachusetts and New York mainly in restaurants and farmer’s markets. To date, one case of illness due to the consumption of the product has been recorded. When this happened, the current batch of Sophelise cheese tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA. All customers who have purchased a contaminated batch of any cheese are advised not to consume the product and dispose of it immediately. You can also return the cheese to the store where it was purchased.