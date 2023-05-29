Checo Pérez has a serious accident at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver is out of the competition.

What happened to Checo Pérez? The best Mexican driver of the moment, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, had one of the worst experiences of his career when he had a serious accident in the middle of a competition. This crash forced him to be eliminated from the Monaco Grand Prix in France on Saturday, May 27. During his race, which took place this weekend, the driver from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, lost control of his vehicle, causing a spectacular crash in the middle of the competition. He wrecked his Red Bull car. Checo Pérez eliminated from the Monaco Grand Prix The incident occurred on Saturday when Checo was heading to one of the tightest curves. He missed it and ended up crashing into the protection walls on the track. Sergio was unhurt and spoke to the media minutes later. After the accident, Pérez will start from the last position on the grid in the most iconic race on the calendar. It’s one of the most painful moments that the Mexican driver has suffered in his entire career.

Checo Pérez faces the consequences of his accident Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez won this same competition a year ago and now he will start it from the last position due to the accident on Saturday. The crash occurred with eleven minutes and twelve seconds remaining, when he was knocked out of qualifying at the Monaco GP, according to Mundo Deportivo. After this elimination, the Mexican driver was left with 105 points, fourteen less than the current leader, who is also his teammate, Dutchman Max Verstappen. Checo had to be removed from the wreck with a crane.

Checo will start from the last position in the Monaco Grand Prix Minutes after the crash, Checo Pérez spoke to the media about what happened on the track. The Mexican driver is aware that he has missed a great opportunity to continue competing for the title against his own Red Bull teammate. «It’s a very hard blow personally, because in Q1 I don’t remember when was the last time I had a mistake like this, so costly,» he said after crashing his RB19 at Sainte Devote. He also downplayed the adjustments made to his car, which could have been the cause of the accident, according to Marca.

Were adjustments to the car to blame? «I came at the beginning of Q1 finding the limits little by little and suddenly I lost control of the car behind, I lost it very late and I couldn’t get out of there or go anywhere else.» He added, «It’s a very hard blow and I’m sorry with all my team, we have been doing a great job and we had a great opportunity today.» «The changes we made were natural and few. The truth is that I did not expect that at that moment the car would turn from behind. We changed the mechanical balance a bit, but nothing drastic to cause that problem either. If the rain comes, it can help us, but the truth is that in the dry there is not much to do tomorrow,» he added.