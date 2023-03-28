Chabelo’s dark secret is revealed shortly after his death
Chabelo is accused of having done something terrible. What was the comedian's dark secret? No one expected such an accusation.
Chabelo’s dark secret! On March 25, one of the most beloved personalities in Mexico passed away. Xavier López, who played the famous Chabelo, died and his family announced it on the comedian’s Twitter account.
Now, activists have revealed something surprising about Chabelo. Although some people have tried to defend him, allegedly there is proof to support the accusations. The comedian and actor is accused of being a deadbeat dad.
Chabelo’s marriages!
Although Xavier López kept his life private, two of his relationships did become publicly known. The first one was with Angelita Castany, a Cuban actress who appeared in movies with Cantinflas and Mauricio Garcés.
The comedian was married to her for two years, however, they had no children together and later separated. It should be noted that Angelita passed away in 2020 at the age of 86 due to complications caused by COVID-19.
Chabelo was married more than once
After his marriage to Castany, in 1969, Xavier López married Cuban dancer Teresa Miranda. The couple met in Mexico in the 1950s, after she arrived from the United States. This was his longest relationship, since he and “Teresita”, as he affectionately called her, stayed together.
The actor had three children with Teresa: Óscar, Javier and Gabriel have stayed out of the public eye.
He didn’t recognize his daughter
In 2009, Chabelo was involved in a controversy when a woman identified as Oralia Pérez told Ventaneando that she had had an affair with the comedian. She said her daughter Leslie was born as a result of the relationship but Xavier López refused to acknowledge her until she was eight years old, when a DNA test proved he was her father.
Chabelo then her his last name and paid child support. However, there are no more details about this. After his death is was revealed that he didn’t treat his children equally.
Was Chabelo a deadbeat dad?
According to E-Consulta, activist Diana Luz Vázquez said that Xavier López was being sued for child support because he refused to take care of his children.
“#Chabelo died but it must be said that he was not such a friend to all the children. He didn’t want to pay #Alimony,” it was announced on social media. More feminist groups have come forward to expose him.