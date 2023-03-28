Chabelo’s dark secret is revealed shortly after his death

Chabelo is accused of having done something terrible.

What was the comedian’s dark secret?

No one expected such an accusation.

Chabelo’s dark secret! On March 25, one of the most beloved personalities in Mexico passed away. Xavier López, who played the famous Chabelo, died and his family announced it on the comedian’s Twitter account.

Now, activists have revealed something surprising about Chabelo. Although some people have tried to defend him, allegedly there is proof to support the accusations. The comedian and actor is accused of being a deadbeat dad.

Chabelo’s marriages!

Although Xavier López kept his life private, two of his relationships did become publicly known. The first one was with Angelita Castany, a Cuban actress who appeared in movies with Cantinflas and Mauricio Garcés.

The comedian was married to her for two years, however, they had no children together and later separated. It should be noted that Angelita passed away in 2020 at the age of 86 due to complications caused by COVID-19.