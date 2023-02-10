Making history! Celia Cruz will be featured on a US quarter
The Celia Cruz quarter. The Cuban artist will have her own quarter. She will be the first Latina singer honored by the American Women Quarters Program.
The Celia Cruz quarter! For the first time in history, a Latina artist will be honored through the American Women Quarters Program, as late singer Celia Cruz will appear on US quarters in 2024. The queen of salsa was one of five women chosen to be printed on the coin.
The program began in the year 2022 and will last until 2025. It celebrates the achievements and contributions of American women. The special program began in 2022 and will continue until 2026, during that time five women will be honored with their faces on quarters.
Other 2024 honorees include Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to serve in Congress; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Civil War surgeon and suffragette; Pauli Murray, civil rights activist and attorney; and Zitkala-Ša, a Yankton Sioux Nation voting rights activist.
“All of the women honorees have lived remarkable and multifaceted lives, and have made a significant impact on our nation in their own unique way,” Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson said in a statement about those chosen by the program.
“The women pioneered change during their lifetimes, not yielding to the status quo imparted during their lives. By honoring these pioneering women, the Mint continues to connect America through coins which are like small works of art in your pocket,” the statement added.
According to CNN, the coins will be printed later this year. Therefore, the Celia Cruz quarter will make history in 2024.
Celia Cruz’s outstanding career
Úrsula Hilaria Celia de la Caridad Cruz Alonso, was born in Havana, Cuba in 1925. In the 50s she rose to fame. She began her singing career as the lead vocalist for La Sonora Matancera, according to infobae.
In the 70s she reached the height of her salsa career. Unfortunately, Cruz passed away in 2003 when she was 78 years old, due to brain cancer, a disease she battled for some time.
WHERE CAN YOU GET THE CELIA CRUZ QUARTER?
There will be a limited printing of these coins with the faces of selected honoree, and you can order the coins from the US Mint.