Deceased singer Celia Cruz will be honored by the US.

The Cuban artist will have her own quarter.

She will be the first Latina singer honored by the American Women Quarters Program.

The Celia Cruz quarter! For the first time in history, a Latina artist will be honored through the American Women Quarters Program, as late singer Celia Cruz will appear on US quarters in 2024. The queen of salsa was one of five women chosen to be printed on the coin.

The program began in the year 2022 and will last until 2025. It celebrates the achievements and contributions of American women. The special program began in 2022 and will continue until 2026, during that time five women will be honored with their faces on quarters.

Celia Cruz will appear on quarters in 2024

Other 2024 honorees include Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to serve in Congress; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Civil War surgeon and suffragette; Pauli Murray, civil rights activist and attorney; and Zitkala-Ša, a Yankton Sioux Nation voting rights activist.

“All of the women honorees have lived remarkable and multifaceted lives, and have made a significant impact on our nation in their own unique way,” Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson said in a statement about those chosen by the program.