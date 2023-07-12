Which celebrities have also dabbled in politics?

Some were more effective than others and some are still making an impact.

Find out how far they’ve come!

Meet five celebrities who dabbled in politics! Sometimes stars and entertainment personalities want to do something more meaningful with their lives. Some have even used their popularity to establish themselves as political activists and more than one has become president.

The transition to political life has been a smooth process for some of these stars, while for others it has led to a series of controversies that have gotten them in trouble with the law. These are five stars who decided to venture into politics!

5. Celebrities who dabbled in politics: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is probably one of the most successful celebrities-turned-politicians in history, next to Ronald Reagan. In 2003 the Terminator star decided to put his acting career on hold to run as the Republican candidate for governor of California. To the surprise of many, he emerged triumphant and held the position until 2011. During his time in office he promoted various initiatives regarding education, energy production, and the environment.

For eight years, Schwarzenegger was one of the most talked-about Republican figures in the country, but his popularity took a serious hit when it was revealed that he had fathered an illegitimate child with his housekeeper. Many thought he may go back to acting but Schwarzenegger was adamant about staying in politics, and continues to be a voice who fights for the well-being of his country, despite the political divisions.