Exatlón contestant Cecy Wushu miscarries at 23 weeks

Cecy Wushu made a sad announcement just days after announcing her pregnancy.

The former Exatlón contestant suffered a miscarriage.

Netizens send support.

Sad news for Cecy Wushu and her family as she suffered a miscarriage at 23 weeks. The tragic news comes just after she announced her pregnancy. Going through a loss is very painful. Wushu was very excited about the idea of ​​becoming a mother.

The athlete shared the news on social media and her followers and close friends immediately offered their support. She was very clear that she needed privacy while she processes the loss.

I was happy to be a mother!

In January, Cecy Wushu, a former contestant on the reality show Exatlón México, emotionally shared news of her pregnancy with her Instagram followers alongside her husband Elías Dorado. Now she has announced she lost the baby.

February is a romantic month but not for Cecy and her husband. They both must want to spend time together to get over the loss of their baby they were so excited for.