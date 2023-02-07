Exatlón contestant Cecy Wushu miscarries at 23 weeks
Cecy Wushu made a sad announcement just days after announcing her pregnancy. The former Exatlón contestant suffered a miscarriage. Netizens send support.
Sad news for Cecy Wushu and her family as she suffered a miscarriage at 23 weeks. The tragic news comes just after she announced her pregnancy. Going through a loss is very painful. Wushu was very excited about the idea of becoming a mother.
The athlete shared the news on social media and her followers and close friends immediately offered their support. She was very clear that she needed privacy while she processes the loss.
I was happy to be a mother!
In January, Cecy Wushu, a former contestant on the reality show Exatlón México, emotionally shared news of her pregnancy with her Instagram followers alongside her husband Elías Dorado. Now she has announced she lost the baby.
February is a romantic month but not for Cecy and her husband. They both must want to spend time together to get over the loss of their baby they were so excited for.
A very painful loss
Cecy said goodbye to her baby in a video: ONE DAY AT A TIME. The day I found out I was going to be a mother was the happiest day of my life, I understood the unconditional love that my mother spoke to me about so many times and has shown me every day.
With the same affection that I share the good times with you, I have to share some sad news, at 23 weeks I had a premature birth, with a lot of pain and a broken heart we gave our baby to God, I ask you with much love to give me the time whatever it takes to process the difficult time our family is going through and experience our grief, if at any time I feel ready, I’ll talk about it.
Cecy will never forget her baby
“Thanks to all those who have been aware of my health, of us, with the favor of God we will get ahead, we appreciate and love you very much. Fam. Valera Alvarez.” In the video, she recounts the day she found out that she would be a mother with her husband and how her belly was growing.
The cover of the video is an image of a bible, her baby’s ashes, an ultrasound and a candle. There’s even a part where husband is kissing her belly because he’s so excited.
Cecy Wushu gets support
“I can’t find the words, I just feel enormous sadness, my dear CECY. I hug you with all my heart. Only God and time can help you. It breaks my soul and I cry with you. From mom to mom I love you,” commented Zudikey Rodriguez.