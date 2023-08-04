Homero Guerra Moreno is sentenced to 27 years.

Mexican drug trafficker Homero Guerra Moreno has been convicted of distributing methamphetamine.

He was an active member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in the United States.

Guerra Moreno was arrested in Panama and later extradited to Texas.

According to the EFE news agency, Guerra faces a 27-year prison sentence for distributing methamphetamine.

HOMERO GUERRA MORENO IS SENTENCED

The news of Homero Guerra Moreno’s sentencing was announced on Wednesday August 2 by the US Department of Justice.

EFE reports that Guerra pleaded guilty on December 6 for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, after being arrested in Panama and extradited to Texas.

He was finally sentenced on Wednesday, August 2.