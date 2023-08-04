Search

Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel member Homero Guerra Moreno is sentenced

By 
  • Homero Guerra Moreno is sentenced to 27 years.
  • He was found guilty of distributing methamphetamine.
  • It’s a blow to the Jalisco Cartel.

Mexican drug trafficker Homero Guerra Moreno has been convicted of distributing methamphetamine.

He was an active member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in the United States.

Guerra Moreno was arrested in Panama and later extradited to Texas.

According to the EFE news agency, Guerra faces a 27-year prison sentence for distributing methamphetamine.

HOMERO GUERRA MORENO IS SENTENCED

PHOTO Shutterstock

The news of Homero Guerra Moreno’s sentencing was announced on Wednesday August 2 by the US Department of Justice.

He will serve 27 years behind bars for distributing methamphetamine.

EFE reports that Guerra pleaded guilty on December 6 for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, after being arrested in Panama and extradited to Texas.

He was finally sentenced on Wednesday, August 2.

MEXICAN DRUG CARTELS AND METHAMPHETAMINE DISTRIBUTION

CJNG methamphetamine distribution
PHOTO Shutterstock

Authorities arrested Guerra Moreno after an investigation that began in 2014.

Homero Guerra Moreno was identified as a member of the CJNG who personally recruited other traffickers.

He is believed to have transported up 15,000 kilograms of methamphetamine to Texas since 2013.

Guerra Moreno managed to evade capture for several years until his arrest on May 26, 2022.

HOMERO GUERRA MORENO’S ARREST IN PANAMA

Extradition and detention in Panama
PHOTO Shutterstock

Homero Guerra was arrested on May 26, 2022 at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama, while trying to fly to Mexico.

After his arrest he was extradited to Texas, where the indictment was filed.

Homero Guerra Moreno, a member of the CJNG, does not have US citizenship.

That is why he is expected to face deportation proceedings after he completes his sentence.

EVIDENCE OF TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE

Evidence and transportation of methamphetamine
PHOTO Shutterstock

During their hearing, the prosecution presented additional evidence describing the cartel’s activity from 2013 to 2018.

EFE reported that Guerra Moreno was responsible for the transportation and monthly distribution of crystalline methamphetamine.

They point out that hundreds of kilograms were transported from Mexico to the United States by the CJNG.

The federal prosecutor, Alamdar Hamdani, said that the sentence represents a «blow» to the Mexican cartels.


