Carolina ‘La Veneno’ Sandoval says she’s living a nightmare

Carolina Sandoval is going through a hard time.

What has happened to La Veneno?

Fans are worried about her. Venezuelan influencer Carolina Sandoval, also known as “La Veneno”, has concerned her fans. Well, she said that she was filing a complaint since she was living in terror. The presenter revealed that she is being harassed. With almost three million followers on Instagram and a community of close to 10 million on Facebook, it can be said loud and clear that Carolina Sandoval and her content are popular. That’s why her complaint has caused a lot of concern. Is La Veneno in trouble? Fame comes at a cost and unfortunately one of the most difficult is having to live with constant criticism and cyberbullying. The Venezuelan influencer said that she is already fed up with having to go through that. She shared a video on Instagram where she explained what content creators have to go through. “Here I leave this… today after posting a #reel promoting my #podcast CUÉNTAMELO TODO received a series of messages from an obviously fake account.”

She’s tired of bullying “That is why I leave this complaint here because a solution has to be found for cyberbullying. It is enough for anyone to want to defame you and have easy access to do so,” the television host began. “The laws have to evolve in this sense and not turn a blind eye to us because there are people who have received threats and/or harassment and at the end of the day they achieved their goal. I don’t know what they’re looking for with me, but luckily I received the last name my father gave me and I have it clean.”

Carolina Sandoval sends a strong message “If content creators complain about the cyberbullying that we receive daily from strangers or people who have passed through our lives who create fake profiles to attack us, imagine how many complaints there would be,” she said. “I do feel threatened by many people who, throughout my life as a content creator and influencer, have given themselves the task of creating falsehood about me,” the Dominican host continued.

Her followers did not support her “They make their living on social media, they risk their lives for it, and now they feel threatened by any comment, so the people who live from this want to create content or controversy?” “Those are some of the things that happen when you expose yourself to the public. I’m not saying that it’s okay, but among all the nice messages that people put you, you focused on something that only has value if you allow it.” Apparently the public is not on her side in this case.