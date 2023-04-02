Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez are expecting a baby!

This will be their first child.

How Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez broke the happy news. Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez announce they’re expecting their first baby. Mexican singer Carlos Rivera is quite busy touring Mexico, Latin America and the United States and now the Solo Tú singer and his wife, host Cynthia Rodríguez, have shared some happy news. The couple posted on Instagram that they are expecting their first baby. They also revealed his gender. We’ve got all the details! Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez are expecting their first baby The 100 Años singer and the Venga la Alegría host announced that they are expecting their first child together. He will be a beautiful boy and they will call him León. They shared the news on Instagram. “The Light of God has touched our life and on the way it sends us the greatest blessing from heaven. Full of hope and joy, we are waiting for our beloved Leon,” they wrote along with a photograph of little blue shoes and a stuffed lion.

Congratulations to the couple The handsome singer who appeared on La Academia, also gave his first statements about his father’s death, a subject that was difficult for him to speak about publicly. Immediately the happy couple received congratulations in the comments: “Awww! This happiness belongs to everyone.” “How beautiful! Many congratulations and many blessings, God with you.” ”Congratulations. God bless you because you deserve it! He is the little angel they expected to be even happier and more fulfilled.”

Are the rumors about Rivera’s sexual orientation forgotten? There has been much speculation about Carlos Rivera’s sexual orientation. For years rumors circulated that he was gay until he began a relationship with Cynthia Rodríguez. Now, with this news that his family is growing all those rumors have been forgotten. Fans credit Cynthia Rodríguez for winning him over though they highlight that they are not married: “Wife, not partner.” “Inform yourselves! His wife is called Cynthia Rodríguez,” some commented on El Gordo y la Flaca‘s Instagram post.

Carlos speaks for the first time about the death of his father On August 29, 2022, Carlos Rivera shared a black and white photograph of him and his father and announced his father had died. Last week, the singer opened up to Pati Chapoy on Ventaneando speaking for the first time about how painful it was. “It was the biggest nightmare… I was speechless, I couldn’t speak, I was with Cynthia and she had to take the phone from me because I couldn’t speak, I just said, ‘I need to see my dad,’ Those were the most difficult and hard hours. The album cover has a hummingbird, because while we were at the mass, the hummingbird flew over and it was very impressive for everyone,” the Mexican singer said.