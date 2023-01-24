Carlos Moreno returns to the MundoNOW family
With more than a decade of experience as a reporter, Venezuelan Carlos Moreno announces his departure from Univisión Colorado, where he worked as a lead reporter, to join the ranks of MundoNow again as Senior Executive Producer.
Carlos Moreno is an ‘old’ acquaintance of MundoNow, since he previously worked as a national reporter when MundoNow was known as MundoHispánico. He will now be based in Denver, Colorado monitoring stories from all over the country.
“I feel very happy about this new stage together with MundoNow, from where we will be able to help the entire Hispanic community in the United States and inform them,” said the renowned journalist who has won more than 10 Emmys.
Carlos Moreno’s beginnings in journalism
Born in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Carlos Moreno showed a passion for journalism and the world of news from an early age, culminating in his studies in Social Communication and Journalism at the Doctor Rafael Belloso Chacín University in his hometown.
He began his journalism career in the US through digital reporting for the New Georgia newspaper. Following this, Carlos joined the Telemundo Atlanta team as a reporter and would later become the national correspondent for MundoHispánico, as MundoNow was previously known, for over three years.
His success led him to have his own news channel Carlos Moreno Reporta
In 2019, Carlos joined Entravision as a reporter for Univision Colorado, as a backup anchor for the Kansas market, and as a contributor to the national newscast Noticiero Univisión, the morning news program Despierta América and the evening news program Primer Impacto.
Given his nationwide coverage and social media appeal, Carlos Moreno was able to launch his own independent digital news channel, Carlos Moreno Reporta, on multiple platforms, reaching thousands of people throughout the Western United States.
Award-winning journalist Carlos Moreno joins MundoNow
For more than a decade he developed as a journalist, being recognized for his work. Carlos has won more than 10 Emmy awards for his multifaceted journalistic work,with Univisión, Telemundo and his own company, including “Best Live Reporter”.
After more than a decade of working as a prize-winning journalist, he now returns to the ranks of MundoNow where he will play the role of Senior Executive Producer. Carlos Moreno will be in charge of monitoring news around the country.