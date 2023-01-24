Carlos Moreno returns to the MundoNOW family

The Venezuelan journalist announces his departure from Univisión Colorado.

Carlos Moreno joins the ranks of MundoNOW.

He will join the company as Senior Executive Producer.

With more than a decade of experience as a reporter, Venezuelan Carlos Moreno announces his departure from Univisión Colorado, where he worked as a lead reporter, to join the ranks of MundoNow again as Senior Executive Producer.

Carlos Moreno is an ‘old’ acquaintance of MundoNow, since he previously worked as a national reporter when MundoNow was known as MundoHispánico. He will now be based in Denver, Colorado monitoring stories from all over the country.

“I feel very happy about this new stage together with MundoNow, from where we will be able to help the entire Hispanic community in the United States and inform them,” said the renowned journalist who has won more than 10 Emmys.